Celeris Therapeutics Announces Key Management Promotion
Dr. Markus Muellner Promoted to Chief Scientific OfficerMENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celeris Therapeutics, Inc., the pioneer in AI-driven proximity-inducing compound (PIC) design, today announced the promotion of Dr. Markus Muellner to Chief Scientific Officer.
"Markus' leadership has been pivotal in driving our internal research on proximity-inducing compound discovery and design and advancing our pipeline of novel chemical entities towards preclinical studies across the major therapeutic areas of oncology and CNS diseases," said DI Christopher Trummer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Celeris Therapeutics.
"We are excited to announce this well-deserved promotion in a time where we heavily expand our in-house, end-to-end lab capabilities as we continue to develop new therapies leveraging our Celeris One platform."
"I am excited to take on the new role as Chief Scientific Officer. The developed platform has the potential to disrupt the way we discover novel therapies in targeted protein degradation," said Dr. Markus Muellner, Chief Scientific Officer, Celeris Therapeutics.
Dr. Markus Muellner moved from academia to biotech following several high-impact publications on cancer vulnerabilities, eventually joining the leadership team at PhoreMost Ltd. in Cambridge, UK, as CTO. At CelerisTx, he now oversees the dry and wet labs, drug discovery programs, and robotized wet-lab efforts that are part of the Celeris One™ platform.
About Celeris Therapeutics
Celeris Therapeutics is a tech-enabled early-stage drug discovery company that uses innovative, computer-based methods to develop degrader drugs for currently undruggable pathogenic proteins related to Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, various types of cancers, and other diseases.
Celeris Therapeutics' technical solution is the platform Celeris One. Celeris Therapeutics collaborates with pharma and biotech companies to jointly work on drugs against unmet medical needs and develops its in-house drug pipeline.
Celeris Therapeutics has offices in Menlo Park, CA, and Graz, Austria.
To learn more, visit www.celeristx.com
Christopher Trummer
Celeris Therapeutics
+43 6603837648
