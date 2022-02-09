CelerisTx in research collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany on AI-enabled degrader discovery
MENLO PARK, CA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Collaboration enables Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany access to CelerisTx AI platform across two drug discovery projects
• Collaboration to identify active small molecule binders
• CelerisTx's technology enables faster discovery and design of bifunctional degraders
CelerisTx today announced a research collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the field of early drug discovery using CelerisTx graph-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform for discovering and designing novel small molecule binders and bifunctional degraders.
CelerisTx's solution aims to streamline degrader design and discovery with its Celeris One™ platform. Their discovery engine exploits a combination of cutting-edge deep learning methods such as geometric deep learning, active learning, a unique database of processed degrader information, and a currently under construction robotic wet lab facility for closed-loop drug discovery.
"We are thrilled to partner with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to leverage each other's drug discovery capabilities and we see great synergies in this
partnership on many levels," commented Christopher Trummer, co-founder and CEO of CelerisTx, "AI is increasingly important to identify hidden relationships in large target-ligand chemical spaces. With Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s experience in drug discovery platforms, this collaboration creates the potential to accelerate the discovery of novel treatment options."
About CelerisTx
Founded in 2020, CelerisTx is a US-Austrian partially integrated drug discovery company focused on AI-driven development of novel degrader molecules that enable medicinal chemistry and drug design in the field of targeted protein degradation. CelerisTx develops the Celeris One platform, a closed-loop discovery engine that predicts biomolecular interactions, generates new chemical entities that meet relevant degrader success criteria, and extends this knowledge to synthesis and biochemical validation. The application of this discovery engine promises to streamline the way potent degraders are discovered while increasing productivity in upstream research and development.
CelerisTx partners with pharma and biotech companies and develops its drug pipeline in the areas of neurodegenerative diseases and oncology. The offices are located in Menlo Park, California and Graz, Austria, with laboratory operations to commence in the coming months.
More information on: www.celeristx.com
Christopher Trummer
