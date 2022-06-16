Submit Release
Ursus, Inc. Launches Operations in Canada

Ursus Canada

Ursus Canada

3rd Fastest Growing Staffing Company in the U.S. Enters New Geography

In the midst of what is arguably the most competitive market for technical and creative talent ever seen, we are thrilled to expand our services into Canada.”
— Jon Beck
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ursus, Inc., one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States announced its launch in the Canadian market today offering Canadian and U.S.-based clients technical and creative staffing services to help deliver on their digital transformation goals.

Canada is the first market for Ursus outside the United States. Ursus Founder and CEO, Jon Beck said the move was based on increasing demand from current and prospective clients based in Canada and the United States who are looking for talent outside of country borders.

“In the midst of what is arguably the most competitive market for technical and creative talent ever seen, our clients continue to look for alternative geographies to source talent. We are thrilled to expand our services in Canada and advance our commitment to hiring top technical and creative talent to our Canadian and U.S. headquartered partners.”

According to SIA, the Canadian staffing market is the 5th largest globally and grew 11% in 2021 to reach CAD 9.2 billion overall, with the demand for I.T. and creative talent growing even faster.

Ursus, Inc., recently recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), as the 3rd Fastest Staffing Company in the United States, is a global leader in next-generation, digital transformation staffing services. Hyper-focused on you – the candidate, the client, the partner, or the employee to deliver the best possible engagement experience. Whether you are looking for your next career move or scaling a growing team we are here for U!

For more information please visit: www.ursusinc.com

Ursus, Inc. Launches Operations in Canada

