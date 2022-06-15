Solving GRC Technology Procurement for Australian and New Zealand Not-For-Profits
6clicks worldwide leadership team disrupts the GRC software market with revolutionary platform for businesses, advisors, VARs and MSPs
6clicks: on a mission to protect consumers by providing a platform that helps businesses and advisors demonstrate compliance, improve cybersecurity and reimagine risk.
Global risk and compliance leader 6clicks partners with not-for-profit technology community Connecting Up to drive innovation and streamline operations.
Connecting Up is committed to building stronger communities through technology. We see the benefits of our partnership with 6clicks being of great value to our community of 35,000 not-for-profits.”MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global governance, risk and compliance (GRC) technology leader 6clicks is excited to partner with Connecting Up to address the crucial need to automate and maintain risk and compliance programs in the Australian and New Zealand not-for-profit sector.
— David Spriggs, CEO, Connecting Up
Not-for-profits face an enormous challenge in automating compliance work, managing data and streamlining ongoing maintenance, compliance and reporting. As with other sectors following COVID-19, the not-for-profit sector saw a sharp increase in remote work and the adoption of cloud technology. However, the need to automate manual labour has become crucial and exacerbated by limited budgets and resources.
Not-for-profits have been burdened with archaic file-sharing tools and document-based methods to manage risk and compliance programs. Leveraging the 6clicks Hub & Spoke model, not-for-profits now have a flexible way to run their GRC programs across multi-entity networks, departments and use cases.
Regardless of size, not-for-profits have a crucial presence in society, coupled with various and individualised risk and compliance requirements, so categorising and maintaining this bespoke data segregation to operate their risk and compliance structure is paramount.
The ease with which not-for-profits can use and deploy 6clicks in hours (not months) makes the platform perfect for the sector, as they no longer need to manage outdated solutions requiring hoards of consultants to install.
With an integrated content library filled with standards, laws, regulations, audit and assessment templates and control sets, not-for-profits can automate audits, manage risks and issues, define and track internal controls and compliance, report in real-time, and much more with 6clicks.
From cyber and information security to privacy and third-party risk management – the 6clicks Hub & Spoke architecture allows not-for-profits to centralise their risk and compliance functions whilst empowering and providing teams with the autonomy they need to succeed.
To that end, the partnership between 6clicks and Connecting Up offers Australian and New Zealand not-for-profits a 25% discount on 6clicks licensing to help ease the procurement process and support the sector in driving innovation and automation.
To learn more about this partnership and offer, visit: https://www.6clicks.com/nfp
