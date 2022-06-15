Rising Sales of Versatile AI Robotic Products for Multiple Security Functions Including Weapon Detection : AITX

Share This Article

News Provided By

AITX SCOT AITX AVA AITX Collage AITX Showcase AITX ROAMEO

Rising Sales of Versatile AI Robotic Products for Multiple Security Functions : Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX)

"We Need Robots, Not Rate Hikes!" is online now” — Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Sales of Versatile AI Robotic Products for Multiple Security Functions Including Weapon Detection: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)  Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Multiple Applications. Nationwide Television and Film Media Exposure. CEO Releases Publication on the New Economy, Jobs and Automation. Planned Entry Into the $17.6 Billion Residential Security Market. Recently Received Largest Unit Order in Company History. Application Filed for Planned Uplisting to OTCQB. - Invited by Hospital Group and Top 3 Guarding Company to Demonstrate Labor Saving Solutions. CEO Steve Reinharz Publishes Article Making the Case for Automation over Interest Rate Hikes. Gun Detection to be in Release of Analytics Software Suite.Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC: AITX) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business.AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.AITX subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. AITX developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows AITX to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user's experience of all security robots whether SCOT(TM), ROSA(TM), Wally(TM), Wally HSO(TM), AVA(TM), ROAMEO(TM), or RAD Light My Way(TM).Video presentations of AITX advancements in AI and Robotics are available via YouTube.Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/AITX-RAD/videos  AITX Participates in Its Fourth TV & Film Production with More ExpectedOn June 13th AITX announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) is presently in the shooting schedule of its third film production and one television series. RAD devices have been sought after by film directors, production designers and television show runners due to their unique, hi-tech appearance and their inherent ability to interact with the story's characters. AITX noted that it is not paying for the placement of its devices in these productions and cannot identify the productions due to non-disclosure agreements.Also, AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application. AITX to Receive Largest Unit Order in its HistoryOn June 10th AITX announced it has received notice from a top dealer to expect an order for a minimum of 37 RAD devices. This will be the largest AITX unit order through an authorized dealer. The dealer and the corporate end user are not being identified at this time due to non-disclosure agreements. The order is for a minimum of 37 units which are a mix of ROSA and AVA security robots.The end user is a global leader in the transportation manufacturing industry with a presence in over 60 countries. AITX devices will be used at 5 of the end user's manufacturing, service, and distribution centers.By deploying AITX solutions like ROSA and AVA, end user clients can expect to realize a savings of up to 90% in the first year, and over 95% in subsequent years, when compared to a one robot-to-one manned guarding alternative performing the same property surveillance or access control tasks. AITX Invited by Regional Hospital Group and Top 3 Guarding Company to Demonstrate Labor Saving SolutionsOn June 9th AITX announced it will be demonstrating its ROSA(TM), SCOT(TM) and RAD Light My Way(TM) Solutions to a group of hospitals and at least 1 major consumer goods manufacturer as invited and arranged by a top 3 guarding company.This is the largest private demonstration of AITX systems, post-pandemic and is at the request and invitation of a large regional healthcare organization. Attendees will include other healthcare groups as arranged by RAD's partner, a top 3 security company.AITX partners with guarding companies to help supplement labor vacancies that are presently very difficult and costly to fill. Current labor shortages cannot satisfy the clients' increasing demand for security services. AITX solutions fulfill both requirements, active duty on the job and security performance.AITX reports that engagement with the major guarding companies has significantly increased over the past few months with at least 2 major security companies preparing to release co-branded solutions to the market. These companies have hundreds of business development personnel that will introduce AITX solutions to their existing and prospective customer bases which is expected to lead to significant increases in demand for AITX solutions. AITX CEO Steve Reinharz Publishes Article Making the Case for Automation over Interest Rate HikesOn June 7th AITX announced that its CEO, Steve Reinharz has published an online article that discusses the need for automation and robotics as an alternative to the increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve."We Need Robots, Not Rate Hikes!" is online now. The article reviews the negative impact that the majority of the Fed's rate hikes have had on economic conditions, primarily employment numbers over the past 60 years. Reinharz argues the position that economic and employment conditions in mid-2022 are far different than in previous decades, and the economy needs kick-start from innovative and forward-leaning tactics like widely deploying robots and other AI-fueled automation.The AITX article is online at https://tinyurl.com/5ccdajuy  AITX Signs NANA Management Services as New Dealer Receives OrderOn June 6th AITX announced it has signed NANA Management Services (NMS) as a new authorized dealer and has received an order for 1 ROSA security robot from this new dealer. Headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, NMS employs former federal, state, and local law enforcement agents, working together with some of the world's largest and most technologically advanced organizations to provide the highest-quality services, including armed and unarmed guards, public reception, wildlife control, offsite archiving, and real-time response. For more than 45 years, NMS has led the industry in security, food, and facilities services throughout Alaska and the lower 48 states and presently employs over 1500.The AITX ROSA unit will be used by NMS for demonstration purposes to their clients and prospect base. AITX's Signs USA Security as New Dealer, Receives Multiple ROSA OrderOn June 3rd AITX announced it has signed USA Security as a new authorized dealer and has received an order for 2 ROSA security robots from this new dealer. USA Security designs fully integrated commercial security systems that utilize cutting-edge technology. USA Security is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota and supports a variety of industries across the United States.Although not named due to non-disclosure agreements, AITX confirmed that the 2 ROSA security devices will be deployed at a large retail center located in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. The dual AITX ROSAs are expected to audibly greet shoppers with welcoming messages and visuals while performing routine surveillance of the property's entrances from the parking garages. AITX to Include Gun Detection in Release of Analytics Software SuiteOn May 26th AITX announced it will include gun detection in its upcoming release of 'version 7' of its analytics software suite.AITX further announced that in partnership with Centralized Vision, active monitoring of gun detection alerts will be offered at no cost for all RAD deployments, subject to terms and conditions to be announced later.AITX gun detection identifies the presence of side arms and long gun firearms. For clients who opt-in, as soon as a gun is identified as such by AITX AI-driven analytics the system may perform a variety of actions including appropriately activating a local autonomous alert, notifications to remote monitoring or onsite security staff, and appropriate authorities - ideally before any shots are fired. The alert could be in the form of an audible and visual response on the AITX device. This immediate response will provide building security (#PROPTECH) and law enforcement precious minutes to respond to the situation, mitigating the loss of life, injuries, and property losses. Full details, terms and conditions will be released publicly in July. Gun detection will be available on all AITX devices and is backward compatible with AITX devices already deployed. AITX Signs New Dealer, Receives ROSA OrderOn May 24th AITX announced it had signed U.S. Secure Ventures (USSV) as a new authorized dealer and has received an order for a ROSA security robot from this new dealer. USSV is a commercial security services provider with offices in Dallas, TX growing from regional leader to a national authority in commercial and integrated security.USSV has a solid reputation and client base in the commercial real estate and construction industries through the booming Texas and southern states markets. The AITX ROSA security robot ordered by USSV will be utilized for demonstration purposes to these and other clients. With the addition of the new authorized dealer, the AITX dealer network has expanded to 42, covering the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. Order for Security Robots from Romanian Dealer Civitas GroupOn May 23rd AITX announced an order from Civitas PSG, one of the largest security companies in Romania for an AVA (Autonomous Verified Access) access control device, and one ROSA (Responsive Observation Security Agent) robotic surveillance unit. This will be first AITX deployment in the European market for AVA, capable of performing all functions of a security guard at a controlled gate of entry. AITX Signs New Dealer, Awaits Final Signature on Large Quantity OrderOn May 20th AITX announced it has signed a new authorized dealer and expects to receive an order for at least 8 ROSA security robots from the dealer's largest client. The dealer and the end user client are located in the Detroit, Michigan area. The dealer has long-standing business relationships with leaders in the automotive industry and additional details will be released in the future. AITX CEO Steve Reinharz Releases Latest Publication on the New Economy, Jobs, and AutomationOn May 19th AITX announced that its CEO, Steve Reinharz has published a new composition that examines how businesses must adapt in the new post-COVID, great resignation economy. "Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities" is available for download at https://tinyurl.com/uczv5sdj  AITX Devices Signs First UK Authorized DealerOn May 18th AITX announced it has signed its first authorized dealer in the United Kingdom and has received an order for a ROSA security robot. Additional details, including the name of the new dealer will be released in the future. Development of Residential Security SolutionOn May 17th AITX announced it expects to launch a product into the rapidly expanding residential security market that is based around its best-selling ROSA solution.AITX indicated that the development project will utilize technology from its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Group (RAD-G), specifically 'RADPACK-mini' which controls the device's power, communications, peripherals and handles much of its analytic processing. The second critical component of the upcoming residential solution is 'RADCam', RAD's integrated camera that features sufficient processing power to drive complex AI analytics.According to a recent study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., the home security systems market in the US is estimated at $17.6 Billion in 2022.AITX also confirmed that initial production will be in Q4 of this year, with a limited launch of between 1,000 to 2,500 units expected.For more information on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX) visit: www.aitx.ai , stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

AITX's ROAMEO: From the REX to Red Hawk Casino