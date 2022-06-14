Submit Release
"Girls Like..." By AR Now Available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music

AR - GIRL'S LIKE...

MVB RECORDS LOGO

The Mount Vernon, New York, Hip Hop artist's first two singles; including the melodic "Girls Like...", is now available on all music stores.

AR's carefully crafted wordplay, cadence, and uncanny ability to place words exactly where they need to be, is on full display in this song”
— Regina N.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off an eight hour studio session; where she recorded ten songs, MVB Records' new female Hip Hop artist "AR" is excited to see the response to her first two singles; "Welcome To The Jungle" and "Girls Like...", now that the singles are available on all popular music streaming platforms.

The Mount Vernon Hip Hop artist was first introduced to a worldwide audience on the remix to MVB Records' Jamaican Reggae artist's single, "Soldier". "Girls Like..." by AR appears to be the single that is being shared the most by people on social media. The song is a melodic; and cautionary, tale about girls who are only interested in fun & funds, and who; according to AR's lyrics, couldn't tell the difference between a 'street dude' from a king.

AR's carefully crafted wordplay, cadence, and uncanny ability to place words exactly where they need to be, is on full display in this song. Hip Hop fans can listen to AR's new singles on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Napster, Amazon Music, TIDAL, etc., now.

AR - Girls Like...

