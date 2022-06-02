Submit Release
Mount Vernon Hip Hop Artist Aliesha "AR" Gibbs Releases "Welcome To The Jungle" Exclusively on Apple Music

MVB Records new Hip Hop artist exclusively releases two singles on Apple Music; "Welcome To The Jungle" and "Girls Like..."

Her flow and cadence over the menacing instrumental of "Welcome To The Jungle" shows her ability to be a bully on any beat”
— R. Rodrigues

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Vernon, NY, is known for many things; Dick Clark, diversity, Heavy D, high crime, and Captain Lou Albano from the WWF. You can now add a little known up-and-coming female Rapper; Aliesha "AR" Gibbs, to that list. Her recent record deal with popular New York indie record label, MVB Records, is now catapulting her to the coveted position of "next up", in the Rap industry.

From what we know, she is well known in Mount Vernon for her compassion for the community, all while still respected as someone not to be played with. Nothing highlights her toughness more than one of her newest singles; exclusively on Apple Music, titled "Welcome To The Jungle".

Listeners are greeted by an ominous instrumental, followed by AR letting her would be detractors know, that comparing her to any other Rapper is "degrading".

Her flow and cadence over the menacing instrumental of "Welcome To The Jungle" shows her ability to be a bully on any beat. Her second single "Girls Like..." is quite the opposite. It has a much more melodic and story telling vibe, and will make for a great music video.

The city of Mount Vernon should be proud of this up-and-coming artist, and listeners can hear her two new singles on Apple Music, before their official release date of June 13th, 2022.

AR - Welcome To The Jungle

