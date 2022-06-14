PASCAL BIOSCIENCES PLANS NEW DIRECTION TO INCLUDE CONTRACT RESEARCH
Pascal is announcing a renewed and expanded emphasis on consulting and contract research component for biotech.
Pascal Biosciences (TSXV:PAS)
By providing virtual preclinical services, Pascal can provide the direction, experience, and facilities to efficiently support multiple preclinical programs”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pascal Biosciences Inc. (“Pascal” or “the Company”) (TSXV:PAS) (OTC:PSCBF) (FSE: 6PB-FF) is announcing a renewed and expanded emphasis on the consulting and contract research component of the business. Pascal has previously had success by providing resources to other biotech companies. In particular, the Company worked with SoRSE Technology last year, bringing over $600,000 into the company. Pascal scientists have, combined, over 80 years of experience in biotechnology projects and have been involved in the discovery, preclinical, and clinical development of drugs approved by the FDA. Our intent is to leverage this expertise to provide consulting and research services to customers with projects primarily in the post-discovery to Phase I period of development.
“Drug development has long timelines and, unless new drug candidates are forthcoming, preclinical teams tend to become redundant once a drug enters clinical studies.” stated CEO Dr. Brian Bapty. “By providing virtual preclinical services, Pascal can provide the direction, experience, and facilities to efficiently support multiple preclinical programs.” As with the SoRSE contract, Pascal will provide shared expertise and infrastructure so Biotech clients benefit from economies of scale while limiting fixed costs.
Pascal is in process of updating the website to reflect these changes. Pascal will continue development of internal programs notably, for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia which is funded by an NIH Grant, and glioblastoma which will be supported by funds from operations.
ABOUT PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC.
Pascal is a biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for serious diseases. In addition to a targeted therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Pascal is developing cannabinoid-based treatments for cancer. These compounds include PAS-403, which is advancing towards clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy to treat multiple cancers. The PAS-393 program was previously developed in collaboration with SoRSE Technology. PAS-393 also shows promise for treating Covid-19, and Pascal holds a patent for the use of cannabinoids in treatment of Covid-19.
