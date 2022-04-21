Pascal Biosciences First To File Patent For COVID-19 Antiviral Activity With CBD
Pascal Biosciences, Inc. (TSXV:PAS.V)VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pascal Biosciences First To File Patent For COVID-19 Antiviral Activity With CBD
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, April 21, 2022- Pascal Biosciences Inc. (“Pascal” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PAS) (OTC:PSCBF) (FSE: 6PB-FF) was the first to report cannabinoids can kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Pascal filed an international patent covering this work prior to the press release in July 2020, and now it is clear that Pascal was the first to file to protect this discovery. This means that Pascal holds the rights to therapeutic treatment of Covid-19 by cannabinoids, particularly CBD. Pascal scientists have replicated this work in four different antiviral assays and have also shown that CBD has an antiviral activity similar to remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences drug approved for treatment of Covid-19. Furthermore, Pascal’s discovery has been confirmed and extended by several academic groups. A lab at the University of Chicago has recently shown that CBD suppressed infection in mice, and also that epilepsy patients treated with CBD have significantly lower rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection than matched patients. A separate academic study suggests that CBD viral blockade is not variant specific, so CBD treatment should be beneficial as the virus mutates during the pandemic.
There are currently at least four clinical trials testing CBD in Covid-19 patients. While Pascal is not involved in those studies, the rights to treat patients would be covered by Pascal’s patent if CBD is approved by regulatory officials. After 18 months, patent submissions become public information. The absence of other patents predating Pascal’s submission date confirm that Pascal was the first to file and protect this discovery.
"It is rewarding to see external studies independently confirming CBD as having a positive impact with respect to Covid-19", stated Brian Bapty, Pascal BioSciences CEO. "CBD is a well characterized drug, and the real world patient data is looking constructive for its use against Covid-19. This suggests clinical studies designed to support FDA approval will be well informed as to expected outcome."
ABOUT PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC.
Pascal is a biotechnology company targeting innovative therapies for cancer, including targeted therapies for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Pascal's leading portfolio also comprises a small molecule therapeutic, PAS-403, that is advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy.
To learn more, visit: https://www.pascalbiosciences.com/.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Dr. Brian Bapty, CEO
Company Contact:
Dr. Patrick Gray
Email: pgray@pascalbiosciences.com
Investors:
invest@pascalbiosciences.com
Tel: 206-221-3443
Forward-Looking Statements
DISCLAIMER
Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments express or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such factors include, among others, our stage of development, lack of any product revenues, additional capital requirements, risk associated with the completion of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market our products, the ability to protect our intellectual property, dependence on collaborative partners and the prospects for negotiating additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements and their timing. Specifically, certain risks and uncertainties that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from any future events or results expressed or implied by such statements and information include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that: products that we develop may not succeed in preclinical or clinical trials, or future products in our targeted corporate objectives; our future operating results are uncertain and likely to fluctuate; we may not be able to raise additional capital; we may not be successful in establishing additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements; we may not be able to establish marketing and the costs of launching our products may be greater than anticipated; we have no experience in commercial manufacturing; we may face unknown risks related to intellectual property matters; we face increased competition from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and other factors as described in detail in our filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on our current expectations and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such forward- looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.
“Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release”
Patrick W. Gray
Pascal Biosciences
+1 2066506765
email us here