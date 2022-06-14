Chinese & World Banknote Rarities offered at Auction on June 15, 2022 by Archives International Auctions, River Edge, NJ

About

Archives International Auctions is an auction house and online store dealing in financial history collectibles and investment material. We have been recognized and respected, around the world, as dealers, consultants and appraisers in the world of scripophily (collectible bond & share certificates), numismatics (coins, paper currency & medals) and philately (stamps & postal history) for over 30 years. Archives International Auctions offer between 8 to 10 auctions per year as well as Live Internet Sales. Archives International Auctions has helped clients maximize the value of their holding as well as a lasting legacy for their family’s collection through a stand alone catalog featuring the collector and their biography. We are relied upon to assess, value and auction estates and family collections. Dr. Robert Schwartz, President of Archives International Auctions, has been active as a dealer, consultant, researcher and collector in the world of scripophily, numismatics and philatelics for the last 25 years. Dr. Schwartz is a member of the International Bank Note Society; The International Bond & Share Society; ANA; American Stamp Dealers Association; and also Vice-President of PSTA (Professional Scripophily Trade Association) and has been intimately involved in the sales and acquisition of numerous philatelic and numismatic properties. Dr. Schwartz was closely involved with updating and pricing the Standard Catalog of World Paper Money for numerous Pick general and specialized issues of the Foreign Banks in China as well as a majority of early private Mexican Bancos of the Mexico Banco period of the 1860's to 1914 in the Standard Catalog of World Paper Money specialized catalog. Bob originated and cataloged the American Bank Note Archives Auctions, Parts I through VIII held from 2007 to 2011 and is considered a foremost expert in Security Printing and related Ephemera.

