Eighth Generation Wows With 2022’s Father’s Day Gift Guide

Inspired Native-designed collection highlights ways to show dads the love

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eighth Generation unveils 2022’s Father’s Day Gift Guide, showcasing the year’s top Father’s Day gift options. The guide features Native-designed apparel, accessories, fine art, and other creations, including works by Eighth Generation Founder and CEO Louie Gong (Nooksack), as well as these Eighth Generation Inspired Native artists and collaborators:
• David Robert Boxley (Tlingit)
• Jared Yazzie (Navajo-Diné)
• John Isiah Pepion (Blackfeet-Piikani)
• Sarah Agaton Howes (Anishinaabe-Ojibwe)
• Michelle Lowden (Acoma Pueblo)
• Bethany Fackrell (Snoqualmie)
• Gail White Eagle (Muckleshoot & Chehalis)

The guide also features works by other Native-owned brands, including ThunderVoice Hat Company, Moonture Studio, and Trickster Company. All products offer the distinctive, thought-provoking designs for which Eighth Generation’s artists and friends have become so well known. Click here for more information about Eight Generation.

About Eighth Generation

Eighth Generation was founded in 2008 by Nooksack Tribe member Louie Gong. The brand provides a strong, ethical alternative to “Native-inspired” art and products through its artist-centric approach and 100% Native designed products. Our Inspired Natives™ Project, anchored by the tagline “Inspired Natives™, not Native-inspired,” builds business capacity among cultural artists while addressing the economic impact of cultural appropriation.

Address: 93 Pike St #103, Seattle, WA 98101
Website: https://eighthgeneration.com/

Louie Gong
Eighth Generation
+1 206-430-6233
info@eighthgeneration.com
