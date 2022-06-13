The 2022 London Book Fair presents Misfit

She Returns to Serve Justice and Hailed the Named Misfit as a Lone Survivor After Her Family is Massacred

Michelle’s nickname was Misfit, named by other gang members, people on the streets, in the neighborhoods in which she lives in, and out of by the good side of the authorities.”” — Excerpt from Misfit

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Rodney S. Campbell wrote and published an action-packed screenplay-style novel titled Misfit. As a small child growing up in Brooklyn, Michelle witnessed the murder of her family. This terrible event puts her on a troubled path and leads her into a delinquent teenager, landing her in juvenile detention and experiencing trouble with her adoptive families. Her life takes a detour when a Navy recruiter takes her in and raises her. Michelle serves as a Navy S.E.A.L. and unknowingly works for a criminal organization known as the Alumnus. But she has no idea that as an adult, she’ll have the opportunity to have her vengeance on those who killed her beloved family. After that, she entered the C.I.A. assault team.

“It is a non-stop action. A heroine you love and hate but want to succeed. A very detailed exploration of motivation, justification, and training of our elite forces, and the camaraderie of the brotherhood of fighters for a semblance of justice. Enter into the blessings and the darkness that can overwhelm cohorts in battle. You won’t want to put it down until the end.”

— C. Lawrence Decker, Amazon Customer Review.

Rodney Campbell is an independent writer of both fiction and nonfiction. He is also the owner and founder of R&C Writers, a company that produces fictional and nonfictional material for different media outlets. He currently lives in New York, New York City.

Misfit

Written by: Rodney S. Campbell

Kindle | $4.99

Paperback | $10.99

Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book retailers.

