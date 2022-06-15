New Bitcoin ATM opens in Palmerton, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrency
PALMERTON, PA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Palmerton, PA. The new machine is located in the "Love Food Mart" at 548 Mauch Chunk Rd, Palmerton, PA 18071.
The Bitcoin ATM at Palmerton at the "Love Food Mart” store is located at the front of the store on the right from the entrance and allows customers to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) for cash in a few simple steps. The Bitcoin ATM is available to customers 7 days a week and is servicing the Palmerton, North Whitehall Township and the entire Lehigh County. Customers can buy or sell bitcoin on the machine for cash.
This Bitcoin ATM will allow citizens of Palmerton to easily buy or sell bitcoin in their local Love Food Mart. Transactions are instant and no pre registration is required. The entire process is done on the machine. For smaller transactions customers only need to bring their bitcoin wallet and cash. However, for larger transactions you might be asked to provide your ID for the transaction.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Palmerton, Schnecksville, Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Palmerton uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
How to buy Bitcoin in Palmerton using a Bitcoin ATM?
