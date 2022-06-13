Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,339 in the last 365 days.

2022-06-13 16:35:23.467 Powerball Player Buys $150,000 Winning Ticket

2022-06-13 16:35:23.467

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player used Power Play to turn a $50,000 win into a $150,000 Powerball prize in the June 4 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Temp Stop, 2017 N. 7 Highway, in Pleasant Hill. 

The ticket matched four out of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn, to win an initial prize of $50,000. Because the winner also added Power Play for an extra dollar, her prize was automatically tripled when the Power Play number drawn was 3.

After finding out she won, the winner explained she initially thought it was a mistake.

“I thought it was a misunderstanding,” she laughed. 
  
The winning numbers on June 4 were 14, 16, 36, 52 and 60, and the Powerball number was 16. 
Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in Cass County won more than $14.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.
 

You just read:

2022-06-13 16:35:23.467 Powerball Player Buys $150,000 Winning Ticket

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.