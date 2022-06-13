2022-06-13 16:35:23.467 Powerball Player Buys $150,000 Winning Ticket

2022-06-13 16:35:23.467

A Missouri Lottery player used Power Play to turn a $50,000 win into a $150,000 Powerball prize in the June 4 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Temp Stop, 2017 N. 7 Highway, in Pleasant Hill.

The ticket matched four out of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn, to win an initial prize of $50,000. Because the winner also added Power Play for an extra dollar, her prize was automatically tripled when the Power Play number drawn was 3.

After finding out she won, the winner explained she initially thought it was a mistake.

“I thought it was a misunderstanding,” she laughed.



The winning numbers on June 4 were 14, 16, 36, 52 and 60, and the Powerball number was 16.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in Cass County won more than $14.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

