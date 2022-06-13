House Bill 2268 Printer's Number 3128
PENNSYLVANIA, June 13 - An Act amending the act of October 24, 2012 (P.L.1209, No.151), known as the Child Labor Act, further providing for minors serving in volunteer emergency service organizations.
