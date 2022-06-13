Pentagon 2000SQL™ Cloud Deployment

PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc., the leading provider of fully-integrated MRO and ERP software solutions for the Aerospace & Defense industry, supports application deployment on leading cloud service provider platforms. For companies that prefer on-cloud deployment over on-premise deployment, cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services offer hosting services to meet individual company needs.

The popular Infrastructure as a Service, or IaaS offerings, may be configured with various amounts of server processor, RAM memory, disk storage capacity, and network bandwidth. Upgrading cloud resources is generally quick and easy and can often be done without impacting users or taking the application out of service while the resource upgrade is performed.

Benefits to Pentagon 2000SQL™ customers that utilize IaaS from a cloud provider include high levels of system & network availability, reduced cost and complexity of local IT resources, automatic system security patches, and 24x7x365 management of the system and network infrastructure.

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

▪ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

▪ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

▪ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

▪ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

▪ Government Contracting

▪ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

▪ Fixed Base Operations

