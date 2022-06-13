Project to Replace the Springfield Church Road Bridge in Findley Township, Mercer County to Start Soon

​The project to replace the 127-year-old bridge that carries Springfield Church Road (Route 2007) Bridge over Mill Creek in Findley Township, Mercer County is slated to start later this month.

The bridge is located on Springfield Church Road between the intersection with McConnell Road and the intersection with Huggard Lane.

The project will include the replacement of the current structure with a reinforced concrete box culvert, as well as upgrades to the roadway approaches to reduce possible flooding.

The project will require a detour, which will be posted using Route 173 and Scrubgrass Road (Route 2014) and Cranberry Road.

The project is expected to start June 28, 2022, weather permitting, and to be completed by July 28, 2022.

The existing steel stringer bridge was built in 1895 and reconstructed in 1944. It is classified as poor condition and posted with a 15-ton weight limit. Approximately 1,100 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College, is the contractor. The contract cost is $668,668, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

