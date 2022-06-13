PA 28 Upcoming Ramp Closure

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming ramp closure on PA 28 in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County June 17 through 20, 2022.



For this weekend closure, the exit ramp from U.S. 422 West to PA 28 South will be closed from 7:00 p.m. on Friday night to 5:00 a.m. on Monday morning.



To detour traveling West on U.S. 422, go past the exit to PA 28 South, travel approximately 1.1 miles and exit to the right to the West Hills Exit. Turn right at the first intersection onto State Route 3031 (Glade Drive). At the next intersection, turn right onto the State Route 8012 ramp to U.S. 422 East. Merge onto U.S. 422. Take U.S. 422 East for approximately 0.5 miles then take the exit to PA 28 South.



This closure is to complete full depth replacement of the ramp from U.S. 422 Westbound to PA 28 Southbound which includes milling of existing bituminous wearing courses, bituminous patching, paving, leveling, binder and wearing courses.



Contractor Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC of Charlotte, NC will be completing this $15.9 million resurfacing project which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.



The closure will be weather permitting.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

