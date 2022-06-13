Submit Release
Sixteen Idaho hunters draw Super Hunt tags, second drawing deadline is Aug. 15

Draw results for the first round of Super Hunt applications have been announced. Just over 150,000 hunters applied for the first drawing. Of those, 54,004 were for eight deer tags, 51,042 were for eight elk tags, 22,464 were for eight pronghorn tags, 10,063 were for one moose tag and 12,913 entries were for one Super Hunt Combo, which includes a tag for each of the four species.

All winners have been contacted. State law prohibits Fish and Game from releasing the names of the winners, but results by species and number of tags drawn by hunters from each state are listed below:

  • Deer (8 total): Idaho (3), Nevada (1), Oregon (1) and Washington (3)
  • Elk (8 total): Idaho (5), Nevada (1), Utah (1) and Washington (1)
  • Pronghorn (8 total): Idaho (6), Utah (1) and Washington (1)
  • Moose (1 tag): Idaho
  • Super Combo (1 combo package): Idaho

Hunters still have a second chance to win a Super Hunt tag this year. The entry period for the second drawing goes through August 10, where tags for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn, one moose and one Super Hunt Combo will be drawn.

Super Hunt winners can participate in any open hunt in the state for deer, elk, pronghorn or moose, including general hunts and controlled hunts, in addition to any general season or controlled hunt tags they also hold. All other rules of individual hunts apply.

Winners of the second drawing will be notified by August 15. Hunters may enter the drawings at license vendors, Fish and Game offices, online or by calling 1-800-554-8685.

For more information, including frequently asked questions and photos of previous winners, visit the Super Hunt page.

