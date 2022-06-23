dadada Baby receives Bump Club & Beyond's TOP PICK 2022 Award
Bump Club & Beyond acknowledges dadada Baby's on-trend, modern designs and impeccable quality craftsmanship that ALWAYS keeps baby’s safety as the #1 priority.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ABC Kids Expo is one of the premier places for brands, retailers, and reviewers to connect and check out new products, and the May 2022 Expo resulted in some very successful new connections for still-new-to-the-USA-market modern nursery furniture purveyor dadada Baby. Their booth at their first-ever ABC Kids Show attracted the attention of none other than Bump Club & Beyond, one of the internet’s largest resource communities for new parents!
Bump Club & Beyond connects millions of parents & parents-to-be to the best products and parenting resources available on the market. In addition to sharing product reviews, their blog offers advice for overcoming common parenting struggles, seasonal gear suggestions, and a variety of high-value giveaways that help parents try the latest and best. Who doesn’t love to win free baby gear?
At this year’s ABC Expo, Bump Club & Beyond honored dadada Baby with their TOP PICK 2022 Award, acknowledging their on-trend, modern designs and impeccable quality craftsmanship that ALWAYS keeps baby’s safety as the first priority. What stood out the most were the green/eco-friendly initiatives. Bump Club’s main objective was to find effective and useful products while being aware of the environmental impact and making sustaining choices.
About dadada Baby:
dadada Baby believes that modern parents desire and deserve the opportunity to invest in furniture that aligns with their values. With over 80 years of experience in the furniture industry, dadada Baby cribs, dressers, and rocking chairs are crafted in Italy with all the beauty and care of classic Italian design, merged with a modern sensibility, baby-safe technology, and eco-awareness that make them the perfect timeless purchase for today’s parents and caretakers. In a culture becoming increasingly aware of the consequences of disposable, poorly constructed products, dadada Baby pieces provide an opportunity for families to make an eco-minded investment without compromising on style.
Products are available for order now online at a variety of independent retail establishments or visit www.dadadababy.com to find a retailer closest to you.
