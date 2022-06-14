SCHROTH Safety Products Launches Revolutionary Lap Belt Airbag for Commercial Aviation
SCHROTH Safety Products is introducing its new and advanced Passenger Lap Belt Airbag at the 2022 Aircraft Interiors Expo® held in Hamburg, Germany.
Airbag solutions are crucial to guarantee passenger safety on certain seat positions and our design allows seat manufacturers and operators to qualify their preferred LOPA with less effort and cost.”HAMBURG, GERMANY, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCHROTH Safety Products Launches Revolutionary Lap Belt Airbag for Commercial Aviation
— Martin Nadol, CEO, SCHROTH Safety Products
SCHROTH Safety Products, a leading manufacturer of innovative occupant protection and restraint systems for customized applications in aerospace, defense, and motorsport, is introducing its new and advanced Passenger Lap Belt Airbag at the 2022 Aircraft Interiors Expo® held in Hamburg, Germany.
The all new SCHROTH Lap Belt Airbag System is the signature product for commercial aviation passenger restraint solutions. Building on SCHROTH’s extensive experience with inflatable passenger safety products in commercial and business aviation, the SCHROTH Lap Belt Airbag System delivers the next generation of passenger airbag solutions.
The system's groundbreaking, patent-pending design is suitable for passenger seating applications in all commercial passenger classes. It is the ideal occupant safety solution for critical front row, exit row, and business class seats. The design meets the latest FAA and EASA rules on head impact, neck injury, head rotation, rebound, and chest acceleration, while it has been optimized for passenger comfort with a soft and comfortable packaging.
A key feature of the new product is its unique airbag shape which covers a wide spectrum of seating configurations, thus avoiding recurring design and test iterations, and substantially reducing engineering and certification costs.
"Airbag solutions are crucial to guarantee passenger safety on certain seat positions but, traditionally, their qualification has caused substantial non-recurring cost. Our innovative airbag design now allows seat manufacturers and operators to qualify their preferred LOPA with less effort and cost," said Martin Nadol, CEO for SCHROTH Safety Products.
SCHROTH invites all Aircraft Interiors Expo® attendees to visit their stand no. 6A30 and to see the new lap belt airbag live on display.
About SCHROTH Safety Products
For more than 75 years, SCHROTH Safety Products has been a leading manufacturer of innovative occupant protection and restraint systems for customized applications in aerospace, defense, and motorsport. The company develops advanced technical solutions for leading aircraft manufacturers and operators in the field of seatbelts and restraint systems, airbag technology, and crash safety. SCHROTH Safety Products operates manufacturing and engineering facilities in Arnsberg, Germany, and in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as well as a sales and customer support office in Shanghai, China. Please visit www.schroth.com to learn more about SCHROTH Safety Products.
# # #
Elizabeth Grace
Aerospace Marketing Group
+1 561-702-7471
email us here