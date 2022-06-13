Submit Release
News Search

There were 655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,229 in the last 365 days.

2022-06-13 13:59:14.14 $104,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Prize Won in Branson West

2022-06-13 13:59:14.14

Story Photo

A winning ticket worth $104,000 for the Jan. 30 Show Me Cash drawing was sold at Murphy USA, 18419 Highway 13, in Branson West.  The prize was claimed at the Missouri Lottery Springfield office on June 1. 

The winning numbers on Jan. 30 were 5, 10, 12, 24 and 27.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.  Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is estimated at $299,000.

In FY21, players in Stone County won more than $4.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $483,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $333,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2022-06-13 13:59:14.14 $104,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Prize Won in Branson West

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.