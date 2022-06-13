I-279 Parkway North Lane Restrictions Tuesday, Wednesday in Ross Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-279 (Parkway North) in Ross Township, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-15 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on I-279 (Parkway North) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day in the following locations:



Crews from CONSOR Engineers will conduct bridge inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

