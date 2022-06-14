GOODABLE AND ATMOSPHERE ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP
CANADIAN STARTUP’S UPLIFTING NEWS CONTENT WILL BE BROADCAST ON ATMOSPHERE NEWS TO OVER 25,000 VENUES ACROSS 20 COUNTRIESTORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, CA – June 07, 2022 – Goodable, the world’s first news company that improves your mental health, and Atmosphere, the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, are thrilled to announce a new partnership that will see Goodable’s news content broadcast to 25,000+ Atmosphere’s venues in twenty countries, including the US, Canada, and the UK. Through this new partnership, Goodable’s unique and uplifting news content will be seen by millions of Atmosphere viewers every day.
[Note to Editors: Find a preview of Goodable on Atmosphere here]
“Atmosphere is one of the biggest players in the digital signage game,” explains Goodable CEO and Founder Muhammad Lila. “Its focus on programming that inspires, informs, and motivates makes the company a natural fit for Goodable. Everything we do is designed to help our viewers live happier and healthier lives. It’s the perfect partnership.”
“Teaming up with Goodable allows us to further amplify our shared mission to eliminate fear-mongering in news, while also having the opportunity to highlight good news,” says Micah Grimes, Vice President of Atmosphere News & Sports. “Having a quality content partner in Goodable to feature on our news channels will help us fulfill that mission.”
Goodable is the world’s first news company to use the power of news to improve the mental health of its viewers. It does so through machine learning that filters out the negativity from news feeds, then replaces it with a daily news feed designed to improve viewers’ moods, health, and productivity. Founded in 2020, Goodable has exploded to reach an audience of 40+ million per month and has generated more than 110M+ video views with a revenue model that includes both Enterprise and Health/Wellness subscriptions.
Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s free ad-supported streaming platform features engaging content that encompasses viral video compilations, extreme sports, lifestyle, art, ambient nature, news and entertainment, reaching more than 35 million unique visitors per month. The Atmosphere News channel provides a TV news experience optimized for out-of-home locations, incorporating a short-form, audio-optional narrative format that avoids talking heads, subtitles and voiceover narration to inform viewers. Atmosphere News is also free of the analysis and opinion-heavy approach that has become a mainstay of traditional cable TV news, providing venue owners with a facts-only, easy-to-understand TV news solution that serves all audiences.
Today’s announcement is one of several that both Goodable and Atmosphere will be making over the coming weeks and months, as each expands into new markets with new, innovative offers that will change the way people consume news and entertainment content. Stay tuned for more.
About Goodable
Goodable is the world’s first news company that improves your mental health. Founded in Toronto, Canada by veteran CNN and ABC Warzone Correspondent Muhammad Lila, a multi Emmy/SAJA nominated journalist who averaged 100+ flights per year covering global conflicts. After years of covering the world’s biggest problems, he decided he wanted to help solve them instead. What started as a small idea turned into a global movement. Goodable quickly oversubscribed its first funding round and is now backed by top-tier investors, including Google, On Deck, Goodwater Capital, and one of the biggest names in Entertainment. For more information, visit goodable.co
About Atmosphere
Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 60 original and partner TV channels. The platform, which was named on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies list, has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.
###
For more information or media inquiries, contact:
Sam Wunderl
Director of Communications, Atmosphere
sam.wunderl@atmosphere.tv
Duaa Zahra
Community & Social Media Manager, Goodable
duaa@goodable.co
Jonathan Vize
Director of Content, Goodable
jonathan@goodable.co
Goodable
Goodable Inc
email us here