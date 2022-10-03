GOODABLE IS NOW A HOUSEHOLD NAME — AND WE'VE SIGNED A NEW DEAL TO PROVE IT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobody likes wasting time, so we’ll keep this short.
Goodable is cementing its status as one of North America’s fastest-growing platforms through its latest partnership with Vertical City. Goodable content will now be integrated into Vertical City’s network of digital display screens across North America. It means Goodable’s positive, wholesome newsfeed will reach millions of new views every month.
We think that’s pretty awesome — and here’s a pre-written quote to prove it.
“Too many startups screw up when they try to attract new users” explains Goodable CEO Muhammad Lila, who suggests that reporters tap into his DM’s to get a better quote and some free swag. “It’s almost as bad as when they write press releases.”
“Startups typically spend their money on expensive Facebook ads or influencer campaigns” adds Alex Stewart, Head of Business Development at Goodable. “Instead of users coming to us, we’re taking Goodable to them. That means their condo buildings, lobbies, and even their elevators. That’s what Vertical City does so well.”
Two years ago, people used to laugh at the idea that news could help people.
They’re not laughing anymore.
"We spend a lot of time thinking about how we can make people's day better when they walk into an elevator,” adds Andrew Williams, Director of Product Management at Vertical City. “That's why we're so excited to be partnering with Goodable. We know that elevator riders across North America will value their content and the positive mood it creates."
Check out how amazing Vertical City is below.
About Vertical City
Vertical City was founded in 2014 to help deal with the common frustration created by inconsistent communication between property managers and tenants. Through hard work and the use of industry-changing technology, they’ve built the largest residential elevator and lobby screen network in Canada. Alongside this brand, they created Vertical Impression: an advertising technology platform that combines our elevator screens with an industry-leading AI-powered ad targeting & measurement system. Vertical City’s mission is to elevate how digital out-of-home communication impacts the world. To learn more, visit www.verticalcity.com
About Goodable
Goodable is the world’s first company that uses the power of news to improve your mental health. It reaches an average audience of 40 million per month across its own channels, plus an additional 48M+ million via display screen partnerships. Its content is now displayed in 38,000 venues, including inside the Empire State Building, Willis Tower, and several other major North American landmarks. A few months ago, Goodable launched an app. It now has almost 20,000 users in 91+ countries. We think you’ll love it.
For more information or to speak to a real human being in real-time:
Alex Stewart
Head of Business Development
alex@goodable.co
Duaa Zahra
Community & Social Media Manager
duaa@goodable.co
Jonathan Vize
Director of Content
jonathan@goodable.co
Goodable Inc
Goodable is cementing its status as one of North America’s fastest-growing platforms through its latest partnership with Vertical City. Goodable content will now be integrated into Vertical City’s network of digital display screens across North America. It means Goodable’s positive, wholesome newsfeed will reach millions of new views every month.
We think that’s pretty awesome — and here’s a pre-written quote to prove it.
“Too many startups screw up when they try to attract new users” explains Goodable CEO Muhammad Lila, who suggests that reporters tap into his DM’s to get a better quote and some free swag. “It’s almost as bad as when they write press releases.”
“Startups typically spend their money on expensive Facebook ads or influencer campaigns” adds Alex Stewart, Head of Business Development at Goodable. “Instead of users coming to us, we’re taking Goodable to them. That means their condo buildings, lobbies, and even their elevators. That’s what Vertical City does so well.”
Two years ago, people used to laugh at the idea that news could help people.
They’re not laughing anymore.
"We spend a lot of time thinking about how we can make people's day better when they walk into an elevator,” adds Andrew Williams, Director of Product Management at Vertical City. “That's why we're so excited to be partnering with Goodable. We know that elevator riders across North America will value their content and the positive mood it creates."
Check out how amazing Vertical City is below.
About Vertical City
Vertical City was founded in 2014 to help deal with the common frustration created by inconsistent communication between property managers and tenants. Through hard work and the use of industry-changing technology, they’ve built the largest residential elevator and lobby screen network in Canada. Alongside this brand, they created Vertical Impression: an advertising technology platform that combines our elevator screens with an industry-leading AI-powered ad targeting & measurement system. Vertical City’s mission is to elevate how digital out-of-home communication impacts the world. To learn more, visit www.verticalcity.com
About Goodable
Goodable is the world’s first company that uses the power of news to improve your mental health. It reaches an average audience of 40 million per month across its own channels, plus an additional 48M+ million via display screen partnerships. Its content is now displayed in 38,000 venues, including inside the Empire State Building, Willis Tower, and several other major North American landmarks. A few months ago, Goodable launched an app. It now has almost 20,000 users in 91+ countries. We think you’ll love it.
For more information or to speak to a real human being in real-time:
Alex Stewart
Head of Business Development
alex@goodable.co
Duaa Zahra
Community & Social Media Manager
duaa@goodable.co
Jonathan Vize
Director of Content
jonathan@goodable.co
Goodable Inc
Goodable Inc
email us here