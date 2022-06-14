GLX Analytix Receives Funds from DigitalDx Ventures, Vaekstfonden & CBC Investment Group to Accelerate Growth
New Funds Will Help Accelerate Growth in GLX Analytix's Innovative Glycocalyx-focused Personalized Diagnostic Platform
We are thrilled to have investors who understand the need for early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and our mission to bring personalized medicine to millions of people worldwide.”SILICON VALLEY, CA, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLX Analytix today announced an investment from Silicon Valley-based DigitalDx Ventures, a seed-stage health tech impact fund, that will help accelerate the growth of the award-winning start-up whose proprietary technology combines with a new class of biomarkers with artificial intelligence to improve personalized healthcare. GLX Analytix's unique approach, with possibilities for early diagnosis, prediction, and monitoring of autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases, has the potential to improve the lives of patients worldwide.
— Brian Della Valle, CEO, GLX Analytix
DigitalDx Ventures is leading this funding round with additional investors, including Denmark's largest venture capital firm, Vaekstfonden, and the Swedish med-tech venture capital investor, CBC Investment Group.
"Brian's research and validation of the glycocalyx for early detection of disease are game-changing," says Michele Colucci, Founder and Managing Partner of DigitalDx Ventures. "We are at a pivotal moment in personalized healthcare, and GLX Analytix is poised to vastly improve patients' lives with their innovative platform."
"We are thrilled to have investors who understand the need for early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and our mission to bring personalized medicine to millions of people worldwide," says GLX Analytix CEO Brian Della Valle. "This investment will help fund our company's growth and the translation of our early discoveries and validation into a market-ready product."
About GLX Analytix: At GLX Analytix, we combine a new, proprietary class of biomarkers with AI to bring personalized medicine to your healthcare. We envision a future where patients are diagnosed earlier, empowered to monitor themselves, and treatment plans are optimized. We aim to improve the lives of patients all over the world. www.glxanalytix.com, info@glxanalytix.com
Winner of Roche Future of Healthcare Startup Award
"...this approach has a clear potential to improve the lives of patients all over the world."
- Dr. Tim M. Jaeger, Global Head of Diagnostics Information Solutions, Roche
About DigitalDx: DigitalDx Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based majority woman-owned impact fund comprised of a team of successful Silicon Valley digital health investors and medical professionals leveraging AI and big data technologies to diagnose major global health issues (such as breast and other cancers, cardiovascular and kidney health, Alzheimer's, and mental health) with a particular focus on diagnosing illness earlier, more accurately and less invasively. www.digitaldxventures.com
About Vaekstfonden: Vaekstfonden is the Sovereign Investment Fund of Denmark, aiming to discover and develop the companies that Denmark cannot afford to miss out on. Vaekstfonden Investment manages a direct investment portfolio of more than 70 companies, from early-stage start-ups to mature growth scale-ups. In close collaboration with domestic and international private investors, Vaekstfonden's investment professionals contribute actively to the portfolio companies within three particular segments: Tech/Industry, Agrifood/Energy, and Life Science.
www.vf.dk/en/
About CBC Investment Group: CBC investment group is a venture capital firm in Gothenburg, Sweden, investing in med-tech and digital health companies across the Nordics. https://cbcgroup.se/
