Elite Capital & Co.'s Sponsored Car Wins Second Place in the Ginetta GT4 Race at BTCC on Sunday 12 June 2022
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Steven Adriell, Director of Business Relations Department at Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that the race car sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. won second place in the Ginetta GT4 Race at BTCC on Sunday 12 June 2022.
"Some Elite Capital leaders and clients headed by our President, Mr. George Matharu, attended the race as VIP guests with their official racer Lucas Blantford and the Principal Manager of Lucas Blantford Racing Team, Mr. Adrian Blantford, where they watched the race and celebrated this important victory," Steven Adriell said.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
In May 2022, Elite Capital & Co. Limited became the official sponsor of Lucas Blantford Racing Team.
Mr. Steven Adriell concluded his statement by saying, “For the past 10 years we have been and still are financing projects globally (WE ARE FUNDING THE WORLD), but now we are sponsoring speed sports too.”
Other