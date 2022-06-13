Elite Capital & Co.'s Sponsored Car Wins Second Place in the Ginetta GT4 Race at BTCC on Sunday 12 June 2022

Elite Capital & Co.'s Sponsored Car Wins Second Place in the Ginetta GT4 Race at BTCC on Sunday 12 June 2022

Elite Capital & Co.'s Sponsored Car Wins Second Place in the Ginetta GT4 Race at BTCC on Sunday 12 June 2022

Elite Capital & Co.'s Sponsored Car Wins Second Place in the Ginetta GT4 Race at BTCC on Sunday 12 June 2022

Elite Capital & Co.'s Sponsored Car Wins Second Place in the Ginetta GT4 Race at BTCC on Sunday 12 June 2022

Elite Capital & Co.'s Sponsored Car Wins Second Place in the Ginetta GT4 Race at BTCC on Sunday 12 June 2022

Elite Capital & Co.'s Sponsored Car Wins Second Place in the Ginetta GT4 Race at BTCC on Sunday 12 June 2022

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Steven Adriell, Director of Business Relations Department at Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that the race car sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. won second place in the Ginetta GT4 Race at BTCC on Sunday 12 June 2022.

"Some Elite Capital leaders and clients headed by our President, Mr. George Matharu, attended the race as VIP guests with their official racer Lucas Blantford and the Principal Manager of Lucas Blantford Racing Team, Mr. Adrian Blantford, where they watched the race and celebrated this important victory," Steven Adriell said.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

In May 2022, Elite Capital & Co. Limited became the official sponsor of Lucas Blantford Racing Team.

Mr. Steven Adriell concluded his statement by saying, “For the past 10 years we have been and still are financing projects globally (WE ARE FUNDING THE WORLD), but now we are sponsoring speed sports too.”

Lucas Blantford Racing – Contact Details –

Website: lucasblantfordracing.com

Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

NNNN

Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Elite Capital & Co.'s Sponsored Car Wins Second Place in the Ginetta GT4 Race at BTCC on Sunday 12 June 2022

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
Company/Organization
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y 4JS
United Kingdom
+44 20 3709 5060
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

KEY FEATURES OF THE PUBLIC & GENERAL INFORMATION

More From This Author
Elite Capital & Co.'s Sponsored Car Wins Second Place in the Ginetta GT4 Race at BTCC on Sunday 12 June 2022
Elite Capital & Co.'s rider Lucas Blintford wins LYDD Junior Kart Championship Final with two broken ribs
Elite Capital & Co. Limited Celebrates the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
View All Stories From This Author