Golden Tee PGA TOUR Arcade Game Marks the Creative Collaboration of Two Iconic Golf Brands
Golden Tee has delivered on the #1 request we've received over the last three decades while still crafting original courses and game modes that will appeal to all types of players."

— Adam Kramer, President of IT Amusement
— Adam Kramer, President of IT Amusement
Talk about a perfect pairing. Golden Tee Golf—the leading pay-to-play video golf game—and the PGA TOUR have come together to create one of 2022’s most entertaining collaborations: the new Golden Tee PGA TOUR game, now available at bars, restaurants and arcades nationwide.
For golfers real and virtual, it’s a new way to enjoy their favorite pastime: playing legendary golf courses from the convivial surroundings of their local pub. For the long-time titans, it’s a way to put fresh twist on two hallmark brands and expand their reach.
Golden Tee is the creation of Incredible Technologies (IT), a Chicago-based game manufacturer that’s always defied the odds. The 37-year-old company is led by CEO and cofounder Elaine Hodgson. In a world where bar games have an average six-month lifespan, Golden Tee has dominated the market for an unheard-of 33 years.
Year after year, IT keeps players coming back by developing new hardware and software technologies, hosting online tournaments, and releasing new fantasy courses—all which its devoted fanbase devours.
This year marks something new, even by IT’s chameleon-like standards. Thanks to the PGA TOUR deal, IT launched its first “real” video golf courses, featuring the highly-celebrated TPC Sawgrass, TPC Boston and TPC Deere Run courses.
Since its release, the game units, which are made in the U.S.—which also feature a new, state-of-the-art cabinet, 90+ fantasy courses, and a 55" 4K TV—have been selling as fast as IT can produce them.
“We know that 85% of Golden Tee players also play and watch golf,” says Adam Kramer, president of IT’s Amusement division. “We’ve delivered on the #1 request we’ve received over the last three decades while still crafting original courses and game modes that will appeal to all types of players.”
IT’s design team worked closely with PGA TOUR personnel to capture every detail of the championship courses, using drone footage to replicate the topography.
“This collaboration has created a lot of excitement amongst our fans, partners, and players,” says Len Brown, Chief Legal Officer and EVP Licensing & Merchandising. “We can’t wait for consumers to experience our golf courses in this new platform.”
On a more granular level, IT is partnering with individual courses to host online tournaments—with exciting, correlating real-world prizes. In April, the winner of Golden Tee’s TPC Sawgrass contest won four rounds of golf at the Florida course. First prize in Golden Tee’s upcoming TPC Deere Run tournament—slated for June—will be tickets to next June’s John Deere Classic.
Like its predecessors, the PGA TOUR edition features commentary from broadcaster Jim Nantz and pro golfer/announcer Peter Jacobsen, both veterans of “real” golf and Golden Tee.
The cabinet is packed with new features, including a 5" touchscreen for logging in, plus a touch-free alternative: an embedded Near-Field-Communication (NFC) device. This groundbreaking feature lets players pay right from their smartphones via Golden Tee’s PGA TOUR Caddy app. No more magnetic player cards needed!
The cabinet also features eye-catching LED strip lighting and four built-in cupholders to hold players’ drinks, averting spills.
And IT is just getting started. Among the 25+ content touchpoints scheduled to rollout in 2022 are three additional PGA TOUR courses: TPC Scottsdale (which was recently released) TPC Louisiana and TPC Potomac. Plus, more original, imaginative courses that brought the franchise to life.
“Our goal is to keep attracting new and former players of all skill levels and ages,” says Kramer. “We’re thrilled to align with the PGA TOUR—and together, we’ve committed to exploring fresh ways to keep leveraging the synergy between our brands.”
Ready to play? Use IT’s Find-a-Game tool to locate the game nearest you.
