Veterans ASCEND wins at Bunker Labs Summit 2022
AI Talent Sourcing wins Impact Award at Bunker Labs Veterans in Residence Summit 2022SIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robyn Grable, founder and CEO of Veterans ASCEND, won the inaugural Bunker Labs Impact Award at the 2022 Bunker Labs Summit 2022. This was the 5th annual summit aimed at providing community, programs, and courses to help veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs start and grow businesses and startups.
The Bunker Labs Impact Award was presented by Blake Hogan, CEO of Bunker Labs at Capital Factory on June 10th. This award is in recognition for outstanding achievement in entrepreneurship among the 241 companies in the 2021 Veterans in Residence Bravo cohort. Veterans in Residence 2022 cohort features 241 entrepreneurs across 23 cities and three virtual cohorts; these entrepreneurial peers and will hold each other accountable for growth and success.
This award is the first of its kind from Bunker Labs and includes a financial gift to Veterans ASCEND. The award is sponsored by the Bulova Stetson Fund who is dedicated to supporting diverse organizations that uplift, educate, and forge a path for all Americans.
“Robyn is the true embodiment of the entrepreneurial spirit and her leadership is literally putting America back to work. Robyn’s AI backed talent platform is helping small businesses compete and scale at a time when attracting top talent is critical to success” says Blake Hogan, CEO of Bunker Labs.
“I’ve wanted Veterans ASCEND to be part of Bunker Labs for several years and to have the opportunity in 2021 to join their Veterans in Residence Charlotte cohort was an honor. To be chosen as a finalist for the inaugural Impact Award is phenomenal and a testament to how hard our team is working to make a difference in our military community, says Robyn Grable, Founder and CEO. We thank the Bulova Stetson Fund and Bunker Labs for the possibilities this award opens for Veterans ASCEND.”
###
Veterans ASCEND is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform that is breaking the cycle of traditional exclusionary hiring practices through AI powered talent sourcing. With an intentional sourcing model, we match candidates by aligning skills, location and salary requirements with the needs of employers. This innovative way of connecting candidates with career opportunities removes the barriers and bias of resumes, while reducing the cost and improving the quality of hires. Veterans ASCEND was founded in 2018 by CEO, Robyn Grable, a Navy Veteran with over 30 years in human capital management. To learn more, visit https://www.veteransascend.com
Robyn Grable
Veterans ASCEND
+1 864-887-5865
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn