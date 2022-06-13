MarketsandMarkets Blockchain Crystal Ball Event – A Revolution 30 Years In The Making!
EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise of Bitcoin & subsequent cryptocurrencies have allowed the world to witness and begin to realize the capabilities of the revolutionary Blockchain technology. The MARKETSANDMARKETS BLOCKCHAIN CRYSTAL BALL EVENT scheduled for the 24th of June at 10AM EST shall provide a platform to explore the endless possibilities & applications of blockchain. From digital currencies to smart contracts, use cases in elections & voting as well as healthcare and real estate, the power of blockchain is set to be harnessed worldwide across various sectors & industries.
Attend the insightful 90-minute, virtual discussion exploring current trends, future disruptions, upcoming regulatory challenges & the road forward for the highly touted Blockchain.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & TAKEAWAYS:
• Unlocking Blockchain: Understanding the purpose and growth of Digital Currencies, Security Tokens and Crypto Assets.
• Fintech and Financial Services in the new decade.
• Addressing the shift from Traditional Banking to Digital Banking.
• Biggest breakthroughs in the finance sector using Blockchain technologies.
• Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Fintech.
• How do you see blockchain playing a pivotal role in analysing critical information to identify patterns that could lead to actionable intelligence to ensure authenticity and prevent frauds?
• What is your take on the global regulatory landscape governing the Blockchain Technology Ecosystem? Do you feel there is still an overwhelming uncertainty that is hindering more investments in blockchain, that would eventually help in bringing it into the mainstream? If yes, what needs to change and how do you see this unfolding?
ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• Yassine Essalih, CSCO, IBM EUROPE
• Magnus Jones, Nordic Blockchain and Innovation Lead, EY
• Jesus Pena Garcia, Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies Leader, DELOITTE
LEAF THROUGH THE ENTIRE 90 MINUTE AGENDA HERE.
REGISTER TODAY!
20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving digitalization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.
Ayush Kanitkar
Attend the insightful 90-minute, virtual discussion exploring current trends, future disruptions, upcoming regulatory challenges & the road forward for the highly touted Blockchain.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & TAKEAWAYS:
• Unlocking Blockchain: Understanding the purpose and growth of Digital Currencies, Security Tokens and Crypto Assets.
• Fintech and Financial Services in the new decade.
• Addressing the shift from Traditional Banking to Digital Banking.
• Biggest breakthroughs in the finance sector using Blockchain technologies.
• Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Fintech.
• How do you see blockchain playing a pivotal role in analysing critical information to identify patterns that could lead to actionable intelligence to ensure authenticity and prevent frauds?
• What is your take on the global regulatory landscape governing the Blockchain Technology Ecosystem? Do you feel there is still an overwhelming uncertainty that is hindering more investments in blockchain, that would eventually help in bringing it into the mainstream? If yes, what needs to change and how do you see this unfolding?
ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• Yassine Essalih, CSCO, IBM EUROPE
• Magnus Jones, Nordic Blockchain and Innovation Lead, EY
• Jesus Pena Garcia, Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies Leader, DELOITTE
LEAF THROUGH THE ENTIRE 90 MINUTE AGENDA HERE.
REGISTER TODAY!
20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving digitalization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.
Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 89759 85061
events@marketsandmarkets.com