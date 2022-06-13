Submit Release
News Search

There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,193 in the last 365 days.

MarketsandMarkets Blockchain Crystal Ball Event – A Revolution 30 Years In The Making!

PUNE, MH, INDIA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise of Bitcoin & subsequent cryptocurrencies have allowed the world to witness and begin to realize the capabilities of the revolutionary Blockchain technology. The MARKETSANDMARKETS BLOCKCHAIN CRYSTAL BALL EVENT scheduled for the 24th of June at 10AM EST shall provide a platform to explore the endless possibilities & applications of blockchain. From digital currencies to smart contracts, use cases in elections & voting as well as healthcare and real estate, the power of blockchain is set to be harnessed worldwide across various sectors & industries.

Attend the insightful 90-minute, virtual discussion exploring current trends, future disruptions, upcoming regulatory challenges & the road forward for the highly touted Blockchain.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS & TAKEAWAYS:

• Unlocking Blockchain: Understanding the purpose and growth of Digital Currencies, Security Tokens and Crypto Assets.
• Fintech and Financial Services in the new decade.
• Addressing the shift from Traditional Banking to Digital Banking.
• Biggest breakthroughs in the finance sector using Blockchain technologies.
• Role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Fintech.
• How do you see blockchain playing a pivotal role in analysing critical information to identify patterns that could lead to actionable intelligence to ensure authenticity and prevent frauds?
• What is your take on the global regulatory landscape governing the Blockchain Technology Ecosystem? Do you feel there is still an overwhelming uncertainty that is hindering more investments in blockchain, that would eventually help in bringing it into the mainstream? If yes, what needs to change and how do you see this unfolding?

ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:

• Yassine Essalih, CSCO, IBM EUROPE
• Magnus Jones, Nordic Blockchain and Innovation Lead, EY
• Jesus Pena Garcia, Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies Leader, DELOITTE

LEAF THROUGH THE ENTIRE 90 MINUTE AGENDA HERE.
REGISTER TODAY!

20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving digitalization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.

Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 89759 85061
events@marketsandmarkets.com

You just read:

MarketsandMarkets Blockchain Crystal Ball Event – A Revolution 30 Years In The Making!

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.