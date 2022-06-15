Permutable announcing global partnership with ESG Enterprise to enhance ESG Reputation Risks Services
Partnership focuses to help companies to manage their ESG Reputation Risks
Our joint services and ability to scale will enable the investment community to quickly make more informed assessments of how companies are impacting the planet and its communities”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Permutable is pleased to announce the agreement of a global partnership with Houston-based ESG Enterprise, a US leading ESG data, reporting and carbon management SaaS company.
ESG Enterprise currently provide 250,000 ESG data to investment firms, fintech, and international institutions. Under the agreement, Permutable will provide best-in-class reputation analysis services using proprietary NLP algorithm and ESG taxonomy to the largest and most complete ESG database in the industry.
As a result, ESG Enterprise and Permutable are able to provide different ESG metrics and ESG scores designed to incontestably and objectively measure a company’s ESG performance within key themes including racism, discrimination, air pollution, mineral mining, recycling, slave labour, product liability, ethical supply chain management and many more. The database also includes geo location tagging enabling searches by city and country.
Wilson Chan, CEO of Permutable said, "The ESG Enterprise platform is being used by companies in every sector possible - their global reach and client portfolio is second to none. Our joint services and ability to scale will enable the investment community to quickly make more informed assessments of how companies are impacting the planet and its communities."
Alan Lee, President of ESG Enterprise said, "We are extremely pleased to sign this partnership with Permutable, a company with the best ESG Machine Learning expertise and track records. With their reputation and sentiment analysis, we are now able to extend our ESG reputation services to our 1,200 companies on our platform. we are excited about the many advantages such a partnership can offer to the ESG community and its stakeholders”
The new partnership allows both companies to share insights, develop new business and provide client support in both the US and Europe without the need to build new teams in both countries.
About Permutable
Permutable is a technology start-up which combines human and machine intelligence to create better AI solutions. By learning from user behaviour and requiring less data, our AI delivers more effective results in a shorter timeframe compared to traditional AI. Based in London, the company was founded in 2018.
About ESG Enterprise
For more information on ESG Enterprise’s new ESG reporting software, visit esgenterprise.com/esg-solution/esg-reporting.
