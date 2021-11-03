ESG Enterprise and THG Energy Solutions announce partnership
Pleased to announce ESG Enterprise and THG entered into global strategic partnership, combining world class ESG platform with THG Energy Intelligence solutions
Partnering with ESG Enterprise provides our clients with access to ESG reporting expertise, well beyond what THG can provide solely through its utility bill management platform”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESG Enterprise and THG Energy Solutions are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership, combining ESG Enterprise’s industry leading ESG software and data services with THG’s world class energy intelligence software technology and services.
— Chad Burden
With ESG and decarbonization playing an increasingly critical role in all corporate climate initiatives, companies recognize the need to accelerate their carbon inventory reporting using modern digital technology to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. The ESG Enterprise-THG Energy Solutions partnership marries ESG Enterprise’s leading Environmental, Social, and Governance software to THG Energy Solutions’ automated, best-in-class multi-commodity utility data processing service. THG follows The GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (“Corporate Standard”) to manage carbon emissions. The integrated solution helps clients automate enterprise carbon accounting, no matter the framework or standard being followed by the customer.
“The ESG Enterprise-THG Energy Solutions partnership is a powerful combination. THG’s understanding of complex energy emissions calculations and billing processing, its deep energy intelligence expertise is uniquely complimentary to how a ESG Enterprise ESG reporting and data collection works. We believe this helps to integrate GHG emissions data into our platform for faster and more accurate carbon reporting,” said Alan Lee, President, ESG Enterprise. “With over 500 subscribers on ESG Enterprise, along with major clients in the energy and capital markets, this partnership will allow us to drive far more sustainability and ESG impact for our clients.”
“Partnering with ESG Enterprise provides our clients with access to ESG reporting expertise, well beyond what THG can provide solely through its utility bill management platform,” said Chad Burden, THG Energy Solutions Vice President of Sustainability. “Working together, our joint services and scale will unlock the full potential of ESG digital transformations and place our clients on the best path for success in the new low carbon economy landscape.”
By virtually connecting ESG Enterprise growing subscribers base with THG’s deep next-gen technology and energy intelligence expertise, the collaboration represents a step-change in the way both businesses address the needs of the low carbon and sustainability market.
About ESG Enterprise
ESG Enterprise is an Environmental, Social, and Governance software, SaaS, and data analytics company designed to help businesses, NGOs and governments simplify their ESG journey with integrated and Artificial Intelligence driven platform. As a result, organizations can take control of their ESG performance by reducing ESG risks, automating reporting and data collections, managing disruptions, and capturing opportunities in the transition to a sustainable-growth and low-carbon economy.
About THG Energy Solutions
THG is a technology leader in the integration of utility and commodity supplier data, electronic data interfaces, application program interfaces, data quality assurance, and providing multi-source smart grid, smart meter, and device solutions. THG has invested heavily in creating the easiest and most efficient process for gathering, reviewing, presenting, sharing, and analyzing the entire spectrum of utility data – from monthly, to interval, to real-time. THG currently serves customers in all 50 states, 25 countries, and manages 250,000 accounts per month across +1,300 different utilities.
THG partners with energy companies, utilities, C&I customers, governments, non-profits, brokers, suppliers, consultants, and vendors to integrate and compliment service offerings using utility bill and energy analytics.
Rose Ramos
ESG Enterprise
+1 281-940-7869
marketing@esgenterprise.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn