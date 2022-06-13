Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,173 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist to attend defence ministers meeting in Oslo

SWEDEN, June 13 - Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist will travel to Oslo to attend a meeting on 14–15 June with his colleagues from the countries participating in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

When the defence ministers of the ten countries participating in the JEF meet in Norway, Russia’s war against Ukraine will be on the agenda.

The ministers will discuss, among other things, the impact of the war on the security situation in northern Europe, support for Ukraine and increased training activities in response to Sweden’s and Finland’s applications for NATO membership.

They will also discuss their cooperation over the previous year and future activities within the JEF.

“The JEF is a partnership between ten like-minded countries in northern Europe. It is an important partnership for Sweden, and we welcome plans for more JEF activities in our neighbourhood. It is positive that the JEF, through various exercises, for example, now has an increased presence in the Baltic Sea region while Sweden and Finland await a decision on NATO membership,” says Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist.

You just read:

Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist to attend defence ministers meeting in Oslo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.