Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist to attend defence ministers meeting in Oslo

SWEDEN, June 13 - Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist will travel to Oslo to attend a meeting on 14–15 June with his colleagues from the countries participating in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

When the defence ministers of the ten countries participating in the JEF meet in Norway, Russia’s war against Ukraine will be on the agenda.

The ministers will discuss, among other things, the impact of the war on the security situation in northern Europe, support for Ukraine and increased training activities in response to Sweden’s and Finland’s applications for NATO membership.

They will also discuss their cooperation over the previous year and future activities within the JEF.

“The JEF is a partnership between ten like-minded countries in northern Europe. It is an important partnership for Sweden, and we welcome plans for more JEF activities in our neighbourhood. It is positive that the JEF, through various exercises, for example, now has an increased presence in the Baltic Sea region while Sweden and Finland await a decision on NATO membership,” says Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist.