Golf Tournament to Support Canadian Youth at Risk

Charity golf tournament on June 18 International Development & Relief Foundation

IDRF’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament will raise funds for three critical programs

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is open and some sponsorship opportunities still available for IDRF’s 14th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, which will benefit three critical programs designed to advance the tremendous potential of Canadian youth.

This year’s tournament will be held this Saturday, June 18 at the Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham, Ontario. Funds raised will support Licensed to Learn (L2L), Women In Tech, and Get Job Ready, three programs that are managed by the International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) in support of Canadian youth at risk.

Individual tournament fees are $250 per person, which includes green fees, cart, guest locker, continental breakfast and lunch. There are seven levels of corporate sponsorships available ranging from $750 and $10,000. The tournament will be followed by a lunch that includes a raffle draw and silent auction.

Licensed to Learn makes academic support accessible to Canadian students at both the elementary and secondary school levels by empowering young leaders to become tutors and implementing free peer-tutor programming in schools. L2L programs include tutor training and structured peer-tutoring sessions which are held at schools and community agencies at no cost.

Women in Tech encourages young women to enter the technology sector, where they have historically been under-represented. The course is taught by program graduates with whom participants can identify and ask questions in a supportive learning environment. Women in Tech has achieved a 100% employment rate, and its alumni have all found full-time positions within 90 days of completing the program.

Get Job Ready gives young Canadians the key skills needed to succeed academically and navigate the job market and provides actual work experience. The program, which is supported by RBC Future Launch, also provides Canadian youth with the essential “soft skills” that employers are looking for, such as communication, teamwork, problem solving, critical thinking and leadership.

To register for IDRF’s 14th Annual Charity Golf Tournament in support of Canadian youth at risk, please visit https://idrf.ca/event/idrf-charity-golf-tournament/.