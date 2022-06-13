Submit Release
FITZGERALD AUTO MALL CELEBRATES 15 YEARS AS AN EPA GREEN POWER PARTNER

Fitzgerald Auto Malls set themselves apart from other dealers through their significant recycling efforts and use of Green renewable energy sources

Every effort we make continues to improve our positive influence on the environment, in our communities, and in our industry overall.”
— Jack Fitzgerald
NORTH BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Fitzgerald Auto Malls is celebrating its commitment to green power and 15 years as a United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) green power partner. Founder Jack Fitzgerald has been the driving force behind the Company’s continued commitment to green power and its core value that everyone can help the environment.

Fitzgerald Auto Malls set themselves apart from other dealers through their significant recycling efforts and use of Green renewable energy sources. FitzMall maintains an Environmental Management System that goes above and beyond simply meeting environmental laws and regulations—it extends into everyday practices and business decisions. All electricity at Fitzgerald facilities is purchased from renewable energy sources, using 100 percent wind power at all its dealerships in Maryland. It is the first automotive dealership group in North America to become ISO 14001 certified, the highest recognition available for quality management, with a focus on the environment. Fitzgerald Auto Malls recycled over 80 percent of all solid waste generated at Fitzgerald. They were also the first dealership group to become an EPA Green Power Partner Member of the EPA Green Power Leadership Club and a long-standing member of the Clean Energy Partnership in Maryland. In 2019, Fitzgerald Auto Malls installed its solar canopy, and it is believed to be the largest solar canopy east of the Mississippi River. “I am very proud of my Fitzgerald Auto Mall family. Every effort we make continues to improve our positive influence on the environment, in our communities, and in our industry overall. Our business philosophy of doing things the “FitzWay” entails treating everyone with honesty and respect, dealing in good faith, and creating ways to be better at what we do,” said Jack Fitzgerald.


About Fitzgerald Auto Mall
In 1966, Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in North Bethesda, Maryland. From the beginning, the guiding principle of this new dealership was to provide exceptional value in the most comfortable, customer friendly sales and service environment possible. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Malls represents over thirty-four brands at Auto Mall locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida, where that same guiding principal continues. Transparency You Can Trust, That's the #FitzWay! www.FitzMall.com

