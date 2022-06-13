Submit Release
Statement from Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Sarah Lovenheim on HHS Secretary Becerra Testing Positive for COVID-19

“This morning in Sacramento, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an antigen test. He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and is experiencing mild symptoms. He will continue to perform his duties as HHS Secretary, working in isolation.

“The Secretary and his office have consulted with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and are following all applicable CDC guidance.

“Secretary Becerra has not been considered a close contact of President Biden or Vice President Harris, as defined by the CDC. The Secretary remains engaged with the duties of his office from isolation, and is eager to return to in-person meetings, as quickly as possible.”

