Register for practical webinar discussing sustainability in tech solutions

Global thought leadership specialist iResearch Services hosts exclusive Sustainability in the Tech Industry webinar with top speakers on Thursday 30 June

Sustainability has become a boardroom priority and our new How Sustainable is Tech? survey suggests most technology companies believe sustainability is important or very important to their business.” — Rachael Kinsella - Editor in Chief, iResearch Services

GLOBAL, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are technology companies as green as they say? Do they spend enough on sustainability? Which technologies most aid sustainability?

These are some of the key questions being debated in the “Opportunities and Challenges for becoming more Sustainable in the Tech Industry” webinar. Held on Thursday 30 June at 3pm BST (9am CDT/10am EDT/7am PDT), it is hosted by global thought leadership specialist iResearch Services.

Panellists include executives from EY, Cognizant, Pegasystems and GSMA Intelligence. Register now for the webinar to gain exclusive access to iResearch Services’ new report.

The 50-minute webinar will discuss how companies can reduce their carbon emissions to become more sustainable, and how innovative new technology could help companies meet sustainability targets.

The conversational format will allow attendees to put questions to the panellists about how businesses can prevent negative environmental impact, compliance with environmental standards, the benefits of fostering economic and social development, and more.

iResearch Services Editor in Chief, Rachael Kinsella, who is hosting the webinar, says, “Sustainability has become a boardroom priority and our new How Sustainable is Tech? survey suggests most technology companies believe sustainability is important or very important to their business.

“Technology companies are at the forefront of improving sustainability, using cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to cut carbon emissions, model climate change, and find solutions. But how effective are they?

“Other key issues we will be addressing in the webinar are industry solutions to prevent greenwashing, and the power of partnerships to improve sustainability in tech.”

iResearch Services counts some of the world’s top technology and sustainability companies among its clients.

Many of the issues being discussed feature in iResearch Services How Sustainable is Tech? report, which will be released exclusively alongside the webinar.

