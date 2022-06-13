Public meeting set for June 9 on proposed mental health hospital in Saint Paul

News Release

June 2, 2022



The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is holding a virtual public meeting June 9 at 6 p.m. to get views and feedback from the public about a proposal for a new, free-standing mental health hospital in Saint Paul.

M Health Fairview and Acadia Health Care have formed a partnership to finance and operate a new facility licensed for 144 inpatient beds. In part, the new hospital is intended to replace services provided at M Health Fairview St. Joseph’s Hospital, according to the proposal.

Minnesota State Law (MN Statutes, Section 144.552) requires MDH to conduct a review to assess whether the proposal is in the public interest. MDH will complete its public interest review this summer. The Minnesota Legislature has passed an exception to the current moratorium on new hospital beds in Minnesota that is contingent on a finding that the project is in the public interest.

The public meeting on June 9 is open to the public, and all are welcome to express their views on the proposed hospital. Details about how to join the public meeting are available on the MDH website at Public Meeting on Proposed Fairview Health Services and Acadia Healthcare Mental Health Hospital.

Guided by state law, MDH is particularly interested in feedback on the following points:

Whether the new hospital is needed to provide timely access to care or access to new or improved services.

The extent to which the new hospital would have financial and staffing impact on existing hospitals in the region.

The extent to which the new hospital would provide services to nonpaying or low-income patients relative to the level of services provided to these groups by existing hospitals in the region.

The ability of the new hospital to maintain the current level of community benefit as other M Health Fairview hospitals.

The impact the proposal would have on the workforce of M Health Fairview hospitals, including transitioning current workers to the new facility, retraining and employment security for current workers, and addressing the impact of layoffs at the existing facilities on affected workers.

Those interested in providing written comments can do so on the MDH website form at Comment on Proposed Fairview Health Services - Acadia Healthcare Mental Health Hospital or via email, health.pir@state.mn.us, by June 27.

Materials associated with the public interest review, including the initial proposal, questions MDH posed to Fairview Health System and Acadia and their responses are accessible online at MDH Public Interest Review - Fairview Health Services and Acadia Healthcare.

