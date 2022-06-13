Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Certified List of Nominees for Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, the Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) provided Governor DeSantis’ Office the certified list of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Florida Supreme Court created by the retirement of Justice Alan Lawson.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for recommending such an exemplary list of strong constitutionalist jurists and practitioners,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The JNC process is designed to select high-quality candidates for our courts. I would like to thank the Commissioners for their hard work and diligence. They have left me with a difficult choice, but I look forward to appointing our next Supreme Court Justice in the coming weeks.”

Governor DeSantis is committed to selecting a candidate for the Florida Supreme Court who has a keen legal mind and is devoted to the Florida and U.S. Constitutions. The Governor will make his selection based upon the merit and judicial philosophy of the candidates presented.

About the Judicial Nominating Process:

The JNC reviews each applicant to confirm eligibility. Eligible applicants interview with the JNC, which then determines by majority vote which applicants to recommend to the Governor for his consideration. The JNC must nominate no fewer than three and no more than six applicants to the Governor.

The Supreme Court JNC has submitted a list of six nominees to the Governor. The Governor has sixty days to appoint a justice from among the nominees. Find the list of nominees, here. Find out more about the Judicial Nominating Commissions and the Judicial Nominating Process, here.

