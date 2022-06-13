Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks // Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

       

CASE#: 22A4004267

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/12/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old County Road, Waterford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 12, 2022, Vermont State Police received a report of vandalism at the Moore Reservoir Boat Launch in the Town of Waterford, VT. The vandalism consisted of spray paint on multiple areas in the boat launch.

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at (802)748-3111. Tips may also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

This case remains an open and active investigation, and no further information is currently available.

 

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Saint Johnsbury

1068 US Rt 5 Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

 

