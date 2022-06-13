St. Johnsbury Barracks // Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
CASE#: 22A4004267
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/12/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Old County Road, Waterford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 12, 2022, Vermont State Police received a report of vandalism at the Moore Reservoir Boat Launch in the Town of Waterford, VT. The vandalism consisted of spray paint on multiple areas in the boat launch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at (802)748-3111. Tips may also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
This case remains an open and active investigation, and no further information is currently available.
Trooper Kimberly Harvey
Troop A – Saint Johnsbury
1068 US Rt 5 Suite #1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111