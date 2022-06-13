St. Johnsbury Barracks // Request for Information

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

CASE#: 22A4004267

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/12/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old County Road, Waterford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 12, 2022, Vermont State Police received a report of vandalism at the Moore Reservoir Boat Launch in the Town of Waterford, VT. The vandalism consisted of spray paint on multiple areas in the boat launch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at (802)748-3111. Tips may also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

This case remains an open and active investigation, and no further information is currently available.

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Saint Johnsbury

1068 US Rt 5 Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111