Rutland Barracks / Agg. Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:22B4002774

TROOPER: Det. Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: VSP-Rutland                 

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 5/27/2022 1030 hours

LOCATION: Danby, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Dustin Tobin

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a child having signs of trauma on her neck.  Investigation revealed Tobin had caused bodily injury to a household member. Tobin was taken into custody and transported to Manchester Police Department for processing. Tobin was issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 5/31/2022 at 1230 hours and subsequently released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 5/31/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

You just read:

