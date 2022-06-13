Rutland Barracks / Agg. Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22B4002774

TROOPER: Det. Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: VSP-Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 5/27/2022 1030 hours

LOCATION: Danby, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Dustin Tobin

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a child having signs of trauma on her neck. Investigation revealed Tobin had caused bodily injury to a household member. Tobin was taken into custody and transported to Manchester Police Department for processing. Tobin was issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 5/31/2022 at 1230 hours and subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 5/31/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached