Rutland Barracks / Agg. Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B4002774
TROOPER: Det. Trooper Kipp Colburn
STATION: VSP-Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 5/27/2022 1030 hours
LOCATION: Danby, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Dustin Tobin
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a child having signs of trauma on her neck. Investigation revealed Tobin had caused bodily injury to a household member. Tobin was taken into custody and transported to Manchester Police Department for processing. Tobin was issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 5/31/2022 at 1230 hours and subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 5/31/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached