Sen. Lincoln Hough Receives Prestigious Award from Missouri Chamber of Commerce

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, has been recognized as a 2022 Business Champion by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Working to make Missouri an attractive place for businesses and job creators has always been one of my top priorities in the Missouri General Assembly,” said Sen. Hough. “I am honored to receive this recognition, and I look forward to continue working with the Missouri Chamber to pass legislative policies that make our state an attractive place to live, work and raise a family.”

The Missouri Chamber’s Business Champions list was created by reviewing dozens of key votes on important business issues. To be included, state legislators needed to have at least a 70 percent voting record on priority business and economic development issues. Senator Hough is one of only nine lawmakers in the Missouri General Assembly to earn a 100 percent designation this year.

“As we continue to see record inflation and higher prices everywhere we go, I remain committed to supporting legislative policies that grow our economy and make life easier for all Missourians,” said Sen. Hough. “I believe government should play a limited role in the lives of its citizens, but there are actions we can take to address these issues. I look forward to continue working with my colleagues in the General Assembly to tackle these issues and move our great state forward.”

To learn more about Sen. Hough and his legislation, please visit senate.mo.gov/Hough.