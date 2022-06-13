All 30,000-Square-Feet of Retail Space Is Leased in Madison Investment’s Landmark Collection 14 Project
EINPresswire.com/ -- Madison Investments, http://www.madisoninvestments.net, a family owned and operated real estate development firm located in the nation’s capital, alongside Atalaya Capital Management, a New York-based investment manager, is pleased to announce that the retail space, totaling 30,000-square-feet, of their recently completed mixed-use development project, Collection 14, is fully leased. Collection 14 is a newly completed LEED Gold certified development in the District’s greater U Street Historic & Arts District. It is recognized as one of Washington, D.C.’s most important mixed uses projects in the last decade, located at 1400 W Street, NW, 20009. The block-long building integrates historic buildings into a new and vibrant mixed-use project in the 14th Street corridor. The seven-story project respectfully highlights the historic assets while delivering a unique design which celebrates the history and culture of 14th Street. Anchor tenants include the first East Coast brick & mortar store location for Backcountry, and a Tatte Bakery & Café that will integrate into the residential lobby. Other tenants of note include Small Door Vet, Capital Bank, MADabolic Inc. and Pacers Running.
Photography by Linen and Lens available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9wl4j775wuxqv5q/AAAgz0Wn3EJjRWd4NtuyAKBYa?dl=0
“Thanks to amazing teamwork, we are excited to announce that all the dedicated retail space in this unique project, is leased by outstanding tenants who will greatly enrich this neighborhood,” states Barry Madani, co-founder, and CEO of Madison Investments. “This is an incredible accomplishment considering the climate in Washington over the past few years, with turmoil in the city and the lingering pandemic. We invested four years developing Collection 14, which is one of the last large-scale parcels within the District that gives a nod to the past, by retaining historical elements of the streetscape, while also embracing the future, as we continue to bring positive change to the neighborhood.”
Backcountry, which will occupy almost half of the retail space at Collection 14, is a retailer of premium outdoor gear and apparel for ski, snowboard, bike, climb, hike, camp, water, run and more, founded by an Olympic ski jumper and a self-proclaimed tech guru, who are passionate about living an outdoor lifestyle and making it available to everyone. The company will open a multi-level store shopping experience and offer a wide range of services from its bike and ski shop, performed by some of the best in the industry.
“When we initially toured the DC market, we were presented Collection 14 very early in its construction development,” says Chris Purkey, senior vice president of Backcountry. “Madison Investments’ vision around this project was clear and something we felt the Backcountry brand would thrive within. It is accessible to our customer base, and it offers great visibility within the market. The location of our space within the project is unique as in it spans multiple buildings across two floors, it has a great storefront on 14th Street but also a unique alleyway façade that we plan to activate for bike and ski services. We’re also excited to leverage the event space his team has built on the roof, where we plan to host educational clinics, product launches, speaker series, video premiers and more.”
“Collection 14's retail leasing is the triumph of success through relentless focus on achieving a vision and goals that were set forth before the two-year long pandemic,” states Steve Gaudio, founder of District Equities who worked with Madison Investments on Collection 14’s impressive tenant roster. “We never anticipated a worldwide pandemic, protests, and an insurrection in our nation’s capital, which kept our city boarded up through many months of our leasing efforts. Despite these unprecedented hurdles, all our retail leasing goals were met; most importantly our merchandising strategy, as we assembled a best-in-class collection of retailers, including Backcountry (11,643 sf), Tatte (4,151sf), Small Door Vet (2,819sf), Capital Bank (2,683sf), MADabolic (2,620sf) and Pacers (1,452sf). We met our goals of creating a wonderful tenant mix, and our retailers are closely coordinating their openings which are projected for fall of 2022. The perseverance and unwavering focus on the future are a testament to Madison Investments, the retail tenants and their brokers, District Equities execution and the continuation of Washington, DC as a world class city. “
Madison Investments purchased the landmark addresses, 2114 and 2120 14th Street, NW, 20009, from Martha’s Table in 2018, to transform this important block, incorporating historic facades melded with energy efficient new construction. Collection 14, designed for a historic neighborhood, integrates contemporary elements into the 235,000-square-feet of residential and mixed-use space. To honor this landmark location in the heart of nation’s capital, extensive research made it possible to excavate, while preserving the entire mid-block structure, built in 1918. The historically important storefronts were carefully researched and restored, transforming the space to build 233 rental apartments, below-grade parking, a spectacular rooftop amenity space, a 4,000-square-foot event space and community space, 7,000-square-feet of commercial office space, and 30,000-square-feet for retail use. Madison Investment’s comprehensive plan for this unique project aligns well with the vibrant arts culture scene in the neighborhood resulting in Collection 14 winning a 2022 CNU (Congress for the New Urbanism) Charter Award in the Block, Street, and Building category for Washington, D.C. architect, Perkins Eastman. The project originated as two separate non-contiguous sites. The developer conceived a strategy to purchase the additional properties—including a defunct gas station—and incorporate the historic mid-block structures into a larger and more impactful development project.
Residential amenities at Collection 14 include a 24-hour fitness studio, meditation studio & stretching room, social lounge, pet spa, a business lounge with conference room, coffee bar, secured bicycle storage, residential storage, and numerous electric car charging stations. The communal areas have also been improved with firepits, grilling stations, indoor and outdoor entertainment areas, and an expansive rooftop with breathtaking views.
