PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the SR 590, Section 654, over Jones Creek Bridge Replacement in Salem Township, Wayne County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a plans display regarding the SR 590, Section 654, Bridge Replacement Project over Jones Creek. This plans display will be held online and displayed for public viewing at the Salem Township Municipal Building.

The purpose of the project is to provide a sustainable crossing over Jones Creek that provides a two-lane bridge, addresses the structural deficiencies, and provides continued access to residents, businesses, and emergency services.

This project consists of replacing the existing T-beam bridge with new spread box beam structure on integral abutments. Additional proposed work includes approach pavement replacement, rock scour protection, guide rail updates, and drainage improvements. The new structure will provide two 12-foot lanes with approximate 7-foot shoulders for a new roadway width of approximately 38 feet.

The roadway at the bridge site will be closed to all traffic and detoured during construction and is expected to be closed for one year. The detour route as proposed is as follows: Beginning south of the project area, the detour would follow SR 2002 (Wimmers Road) and SR 348 (Mt Cobb Road) resulting in a 5.9-mile detour.

The project is currently in design and is planned to be let in December 2022. Construction work is anticipated to take place in the spring of 2023.

The plans display will be held in-person and online. The in-person plans display will be held at the Salem Township Municipal Building, located at 15 Township Building Road, Hamlin, PA 18427 on June 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM. The digital version of the plans display will be available from June 14, 2022 to July 14, 2022. Online information, including proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx

Click on the Wayne County box, then choose the tile marked SR 590, Section 654, over Jones Creek Bridge Replacement.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned detour, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Eric Pehala, PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-963-4079 or erpehala@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, 570-963-3502

