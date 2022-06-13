Submit Release
Milling Work to Begin on Route 40 in Addison Township, Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that A. Liberoni, Inc., of Plum Borough, will begin milling work this week, on Route 40 (National Pike), in Addison Township, Somerset County.

This week the contractor will begin milling work, followed by paving work beginning next week. Traffic will be controlled under daylight flagging operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles. Delays are likely and motorists should allow extra time. All work is weather dependent.

This overall project will cover 6.2 miles of Route 40 (National Pike) and will include drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades and new signs.

The $5.6 million project is weather dependent and is to be completed by mid-October 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101


