Interstate 81 Southbound is Closed in Luzerne County

​Dunmore, PA – Interstate 81 southbound is closed beginning at mile marker 143 due to a tractor-trailer crash.The estimated time of reopening is 1:00 PM.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

