Update: Williston Barracks / Missing Person 22A1003670

CASE#: 22A1003670

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Mike Anderson

STATION: VSP Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/12/2022 at 1430 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richmond, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing person

PERSON OF INTEREST: Jason Fitzgerald

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At 10:10 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, Jason Fitzgerald was located safety in Richmond. No further information is available.









***Initial news release, 11:55 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022​***



On June 12, 2022 at approx. 1430hrs Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks were notified of a missing person incident from South Burlington PD. The missing person was identified as Jason Fitzgerald, 48 of Essex, VT. Fitzgerald's vehicle was located in a pull off on Cochran Rd in the town of Richmond.

The Vermont State Police Search and Rescue team along with New England K9 and Richmond Fire Dpt are actively searching the area for Fitzgerald. The incident is not believed to be suspicious but there are concerns for Fitzgerald's wellbeing. If anyone has helpful information about Fitzgerald's whereabouts, please contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

No further information is available at this time, but updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

