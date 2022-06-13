WHIDBEY ISLAND WASHINGTON REALTOR® CHARMAINE EGGETT EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I earned my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification because I wanted to be there for our Military families and Veterans to help them navigate their own moves.”WHIDBEY ISLAND, WASHINGTON, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charmaine Eggett is a dynamic, hard-working, and enthusiastic Broker/Realtor at Island Premier Properties in Whidbey Island, Washington. She is also a United States Marine Corps Veteran.
— Charmaine Eggett
Charmaine was born in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Duquesne Senior High School. She says, “I took a lot of secretarial classes in high school and when I went to apply for a secretary position at our local Marine Corps office, the Recruited recruited me into the Marines! I was only 17 years old, but it sounded exciting to me, so I enlisted.”
Charmaine then went to Boot Camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island in Beaufort County, South Carolina, where she underwent rigorous Basic Training which included strenuous exercises, marching drills, cleaning, uniform code rules, and basic Military classes. “Everything was so new to me.” She recalls, “It was the first time I was ever away from home, the first time I had ever been on an airplane, and I was a little nervous at first but everything turned out fine!
Charmaine then went to school at Fort Lee, Virginia where she learned how to repair canvass on a heavy-duty sewing machine and was the first of only 3 women to hold that position. The Marine Corps utilized canvas material to produce personal equipment such as canteen covers, backpacks, leggings, and tents. The predominant color of the USMC from that era was a mustard shade of khaki. As the war progressed and by the time the USMC landed at Okinawa, Japan, the USMC started issuing their gear in a similar color to the Army’s light Olive Drab color. In the 195’s when the USMC landed in Korea, many Korean nationals termed the United States Marines “Yellow Legs” because of the mustard/khaki shade leggings.
After acquiring the knowledge and training there, Charmaine PCS’D to Camp LeJeune in North Carolina, which was her first Duty-Station. She was the first female assigned to the fleet and considered herself to be ‘just one of the guys.’ During this time, Charmaine earned 3 meritorious promotions, from E-1 to E-5, and then she went back to Marine Core Recruit Depot at Parris Island as a Drill Instructor and was quickly promoted to E-6.
Charmaine then made a lateral move to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California, where she was in charge of the Property Control Office where she maintained the inventory and self-service stores. Her husband was also a marine and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, so they bought a house near the base to raise their 4 children, Clyde, Christopher, Stacey, and Kevin.
Charmaine then went on an unaccompanied tour to Okinawa, Japan, where she lived off-base for a year and was the Supply Chief for the 3rd Marine Division at Camp Courtney, Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, named for a senior United States Marine Corps officer who fought in the Philippine–American War, the Boxer Rebellion, the Mexican Revolution and World War I. His nickname was "Maverick Marine."
Charmaine says, “I really enjoyed my time there because I got to learn all about the Japanese culture and cuisine. I loved to go to all of the wonderful restaurants. Driving on the left side of the road took a bit of getting used to, but I had a fantastic time serving in Japan. Everything was surrounded by coral reefs, tropical beaches, and 160 neighboring archipelagos. I loved its flourishing architecture, art, and breathtaking landscapes. Of course, there’s the beautiful Shurijo Castle, the Peace Memorial Park, Cape Manzano, Nakagusuku Castle, and the Katsuren Castle Ruins, and to be honest, exploring Okinawa can be an all-consuming adventure!”
Charmaine then relocated to Quantico, Virginia, and was in charge of all of the supplies for the Units as well as the self-service store on the base. Her time in the Marines had come to an end, per her contract, but she decided to re-enlist so she could go back to Okinawa because she loved it so much. This time, her tour was for 3 years. She then went back to Camp Pendleton where her Unit trained the Reserve Support Unit for Desert Storm in order for them to prepare to go overseas and fight the war in Iraq.
Charmaine then retired and at the suggestion of a friend, she went to Whidbey Island, Washington and fell in love with it. She has been there ever since. She and her husband went their separate ways, and she found new love with her current husband, Gordy, whom she met at Church. Gordy is a retired Naval Officer who worked in Aviation Ordinance. The happily married couple adopted two children, Alex and Aaron.
Charmaine decided to have a career in Real Estate because she knew it was a job she could have for the rest of her life. “I didn’t want to just sit at home, I wanted to stay social instead of retreating and Real Estate was an ideal fit for me. I’ve been through so many moves and have bought and sold many houses, I felt that I would be good at it. I earned my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification because I wanted to be there for our Military families and veterans to help them navigate their own moves and also help them get settled into their new houses and neighborhoods. I understand everything they’re going through, and I want them to know that they can count on me to assist them in every way possible. The Marine Corps gave me so much, throughout my life, and I want to give back to all of our Military Members in every way possible.”
Aside from Whidbey Island, Charmaine also covers Oak Harbor, Coupeville, Anacortes, Mt. Vernon, and Burlington.
For more information about “Military Friendly Agent” Charmaine Eggett, please visit these important websites:
https://www.charmaineeggettrealestate.com/
https://www.zillow.com/profile/Charmaine%20L%20Eggett
https://www.facebook.com/whidbeyislanddreams
Media Contact
Charmaine Eggett
Island Premier Properties, LLC
(360) 720-4831
charmaine-ipp@outlook.com
Charmaine Eggett
Island Premier Properties, LLC
+1 360-720-4831
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook