THE INAUGURAL #INFLCR NIL (NAME, IMAGE, AND LIKENESS) SUMMIT OFFICALLY STARTS AT THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELT, MELT CHAIRMAN/CEO VINCE THOMPSON, SANIL CEO JASON BELZER, AND #INFLCR CEO JIM CAVALE PARTNER TO PRODUCE THE INAUGURAL #INFLCR NIL (NAME, IMAGE, AND LIKENESS) SUMMIT AT THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME JUNE 13-15, EVENT TO INCLUDE AWARDS SHOW, COMMUNITY SERVICE, AND PANELS.
MELT Chairman and CEO Vince Thompson and his sister company SANIL are producing the inaugural and historic #INFLCR NIL Summit at The College Football Hall of Fame, June 13th-15th.
The summit, already evoking comparisons to Ted Talks, Comic-Con, and South by Southwest will feature hundreds of student-athletes from across the country to celebrate and collaborate on their success in the areas of brand building, campaigns, causes, and community events. Major companies, athletic administrators, and media organizations will gather to discuss the emerging space of Name, Image, and Likeness and its impact on current and future student-athletes.
Monday night, June 13th will feature an ESPY-style awards program hosted by Darren Rovell and ESPN’s Charly Arnolt to celebrate best-in-class student-athletes, companies, and others who have excelled in the use of their NIL during the past year.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature panels and breakouts from the likes of Tim Tebow who has entered the NFT space with his Campus Legends company, Triple H of WWE as WWE seeks to use NIL as a recruiting tool for future employees, Invesco QQQ for financial management, #INFLCR as the premier SAAS platform for college athletic departments, and META, Facebook, and Instagram as the favored platforms for monetization and brand building.
Thompson and Jason Belzer are founders, investors, and partners in SANIL, along with D1.Ticker and AthleticDirectorU founder Matt Roberts. Thompson, who has guided MELT for 22 years as its Founder and Chairman, has a long and rich history dating 40 years in the collegiate athletic space as he worked his way through the Auburn University Sports Information Department during the Bo Jackson and Charles Barkley days. Belzer is an accomplished attorney, college basketball agent, author, writer, and long-time advocate of student-athletes and their NIL. Roberts is the founder of D1.Ticker and AthleticdirectorU. SANIL is not only producing this event, but advising collegiate donor collectives and assisting brands as they navigate the new and complex terrain of NIL.
Summer interns of the Class of 2022 of MELT University will also be gaining hands-on experience as they participate in this event. Thompson and MELT have trained and placed hundreds of college students in jobs across the country through this award-winning program, a labor of love for Thompson based on his own experiences at Auburn.
“I am very proud to be a partner with Jason, Matt, and Jim for this historic event,” said Thompson. “This gathering represents the very best and the brightest in the country as we all navigate this emerging space. We like to say that it’s the ‘democratization’ of student-athletes and we feel this is just the tip of the iceberg!”
To follow the summit, use #nilsummitexperience, @nilsummit on Twitter, and @studentathletenil on Instagram. @meltatl and @vinnyinc will also be posting during the event as well.
About MELT
Named to Chief Marketer Magazine’s 2020 Top Agencies, MELT is a full-service agency offering its clients brand strategy, event and experiential marketing, social and digital media, content development, and sponsorship strategy consulting. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MELTatl and learn more at https://meltatl.com/.
Vince Thompson
MELT Chairman and CEO Vince Thompson and his sister company SANIL are producing the inaugural and historic #INFLCR NIL Summit at The College Football Hall of Fame, June 13th-15th.
The summit, already evoking comparisons to Ted Talks, Comic-Con, and South by Southwest will feature hundreds of student-athletes from across the country to celebrate and collaborate on their success in the areas of brand building, campaigns, causes, and community events. Major companies, athletic administrators, and media organizations will gather to discuss the emerging space of Name, Image, and Likeness and its impact on current and future student-athletes.
Monday night, June 13th will feature an ESPY-style awards program hosted by Darren Rovell and ESPN’s Charly Arnolt to celebrate best-in-class student-athletes, companies, and others who have excelled in the use of their NIL during the past year.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature panels and breakouts from the likes of Tim Tebow who has entered the NFT space with his Campus Legends company, Triple H of WWE as WWE seeks to use NIL as a recruiting tool for future employees, Invesco QQQ for financial management, #INFLCR as the premier SAAS platform for college athletic departments, and META, Facebook, and Instagram as the favored platforms for monetization and brand building.
Thompson and Jason Belzer are founders, investors, and partners in SANIL, along with D1.Ticker and AthleticDirectorU founder Matt Roberts. Thompson, who has guided MELT for 22 years as its Founder and Chairman, has a long and rich history dating 40 years in the collegiate athletic space as he worked his way through the Auburn University Sports Information Department during the Bo Jackson and Charles Barkley days. Belzer is an accomplished attorney, college basketball agent, author, writer, and long-time advocate of student-athletes and their NIL. Roberts is the founder of D1.Ticker and AthleticdirectorU. SANIL is not only producing this event, but advising collegiate donor collectives and assisting brands as they navigate the new and complex terrain of NIL.
Summer interns of the Class of 2022 of MELT University will also be gaining hands-on experience as they participate in this event. Thompson and MELT have trained and placed hundreds of college students in jobs across the country through this award-winning program, a labor of love for Thompson based on his own experiences at Auburn.
“I am very proud to be a partner with Jason, Matt, and Jim for this historic event,” said Thompson. “This gathering represents the very best and the brightest in the country as we all navigate this emerging space. We like to say that it’s the ‘democratization’ of student-athletes and we feel this is just the tip of the iceberg!”
To follow the summit, use #nilsummitexperience, @nilsummit on Twitter, and @studentathletenil on Instagram. @meltatl and @vinnyinc will also be posting during the event as well.
About MELT
Named to Chief Marketer Magazine’s 2020 Top Agencies, MELT is a full-service agency offering its clients brand strategy, event and experiential marketing, social and digital media, content development, and sponsorship strategy consulting. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MELTatl and learn more at https://meltatl.com/.
Vince Thompson
MELT LLC
+1 404-812-1957
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn