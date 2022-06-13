Submit Release
Heritage Commission Book of the Week: GATH’s Literary Work and Folk

GATH Book Cover

George Alfred Townsend, known by his pen-name Gath, was one of Delaware’s most famous writers of the 19th century. Born the son of a Methodist pastor in Georgetown, Townsend would work as a war correspondent during the Civil War, write for several newspapers, and publish several books, both fictional and biographical. Many of Gath’s works remained unpublished after his death and some of his more obscure works remain quite rare. Jerry Shields has created an annotated collection of some of Townsend’s most interesting publications, as well as a brief biography of his fascinating life.

Gath’s Literary Work and Folk and Other Selected Writings of George Alfred Townsend
– by Jerry Shields

 

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

 

 

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.

Delaware Heritage Commission Logo

 


